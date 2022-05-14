WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Shelton Benjamin Reveals He Is Out Of Action With An Injury
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 14, 2022
WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin has revealed he is out of ring action with an injury. He did not disclose the injury or for how long he will be out of the ring, but he did say he is working to come back better then he was before.
He tweeted, "For only the second time In my career An injury has put me on the shelf. I’ll be back soon. In the meantime I will be putting in the work to come back better than I was before my little setback. See you guys soon!"
WNS wishes Shelton Benjamin all the best in his recovery.
For only the second time In my career An injury has put me on the shelf. I’ll be back soon. In the meantime I will be putting in the work to come back better than I was before my little setback. See you guys soon!
May 14 - WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin has revealed he is out of ring action with an injury. He did not disclose the injury or for how long he will be out of the ring, but he did say he is working to come bac[...]
May 14 - We reported on Friday,WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair is preparing for a return to the ring at the age of 73, with new details emerging today on who might be his opponent for his first match since 2011. D[...]
May 14 - It is being reported by Deadline that WWE is expected to have a significant presence during next week's FOX / NBCUniversal upfront presentations scheduled for Monday, May 16th. These will be the firs[...]
May 13 - WWE held dark matches before and after tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. PWInsider reports that Los Lotharios defeated the Viking Raiders prior to the FOX broadcast. Angel pinned Erik for the [...]
May 13
Hikaru Shida Disputes AEW Claim That She Is Injured During tonight's AEW Rampage, it was announced that Hikaru Shida is injured and will not face Red Velvet next Friday in the Owen Cup Tournament tournament. Kris Statlander will replace Shida. Shida t[...]
May 13 - During tonight's AEW Rampage, it was announced that Hikaru Shida is injured and will not face Red Velvet next Friday in the Owen Cup Tournament tournament. Kris Statlander will replace Shida. Shida t[...]
May 13
WWE SmackDown Results - May 13, 2022 WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (May 13, 2022): Mohegan Sun Arena - Wilkes-Barre, PA, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: RK-McBro vs the[...]
May 13 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (May 13, 2022): Mohegan Sun Arena - Wilkes-Barre, PA, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: RK-McBro vs the[...]
May 13
Ric Flair Reportedly Training For "One More Match" WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair is reportedly preparing to return to the ring aged 73. The legendary pro wrestler has in recent weeks shared videos of himself working out in the ring with Jay Lethal, and[...]
May 13 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair is reportedly preparing to return to the ring aged 73. The legendary pro wrestler has in recent weeks shared videos of himself working out in the ring with Jay Lethal, and[...]
May 13 - AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. will be starring in the upcoming The Charisma Killers movie. Michael Matteo Rossi revealed on Twitter that Pillman has joined the film. He joins fellow pro wrestler Jessica [...]
May 13 - During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan revealed it was Chris Jericho who introduced him to Owen Hart's widow Martha Hart. On his respect for Chris Jericho: "I do have to give [...]
May 13
AEW Rampage Results – May 13, 2022 It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of pro-wrestling, once again at a ridiculously early time, AEW Rampage. We have a TNT title match as well as an[...]
May 13 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of pro-wrestling, once again at a ridiculously early time, AEW Rampage. We have a TNT title match as well as an[...]
May 13 - Former WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Dakota Kai has a new ring name. On May 9, 2022, Cheree Crowley (Dakota Kai) filed to trademark the term ‘King Kota’. The trademark is described as: IC 025. U[...]
May 13
AEW Interested In Two Former WWE NXT Stars AEW is reportedly interested in two NXT 2.0 stars. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae has reportedly had interest fro[...]
May 13 - AEW is reportedly interested in two NXT 2.0 stars. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae has reportedly had interest fro[...]
May 13 - Tessa Blanchard looks likely to be finished with the WOW Women Of Wrestling promotion after clashing with management in recent weeks. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave M[...]
May 13 - AEW Rampage returns tonight on TNT with a TNT championship match in the main event at the special start time of 5:30 PM ET. Scorpio Sky will also defend against his former tag team partner Frankie Kaz[...]
May 13 - We previously reported, Charlotte Flair has been written off WWE television with an injury that the company reports will keep her "out indefinitely." The storyline injury took place when she received [...]
May 13 - We recently got the first promotional video for July's Money In The Bank 2022 premium live event which featured Cody Rhodes telling viewers "one lucky male and female Superstar will win the chance to [...]
May 13
The Bail Got Revoked For Tammy Sytch Tammy Sytch went to court Friday morning in Volusia County, Florida in regards to the motion to have her remain in jail after she posted bond and was released following her arrest last weekend. Flori[...]
May 13 - Tammy Sytch went to court Friday morning in Volusia County, Florida in regards to the motion to have her remain in jail after she posted bond and was released following her arrest last weekend. Flori[...]
May 13 - We recently reported that former WWE Champion Big E took to social media to share that his neck hasn't been healing as well as hoped after suffering a broken neck on SmackDown back in March. During t[...]
May 13 - WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. The show will feature all the fallout from last weekend's WrestleMania Backlash. WWE has anno[...]
May 13 - WWE has officially today released details of the hotel and fan experience packages that can be purchased for the WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event which will take place at Principality Stadiu[...]
May 13 - - Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns "got into it" with a young fan at a recent WWE Saturday Night Main Event that was held in Trenton, New Jersey. The official WWE Twitter shared footage [...]
May 13 - Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc. Daily, during which he discussed his WWE released and admitted he has "no idea what’s out there" in regards to his fu[...]
May 13 - AEW broadcast partner Warner Bros. Discovery and BT Group are forming a 50-50 joint venture to create a new premium sports offering in the UK and Ireland, which could see WWE and AEW disturbed on the [...]
May 13
Backstage Discussion On Roman Reigns Next Opponent We reported on Thursday, that WWE Undipited Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to miss the upcoming Hell In A Cell premium live event following the news he has signed a new contract and will be ta[...]
May 13 - We reported on Thursday, that WWE Undipited Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to miss the upcoming Hell In A Cell premium live event following the news he has signed a new contract and will be ta[...]