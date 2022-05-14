WWE To Have Major Presence @ FOX & NBCUniversal Upfront Presentations

It is being reported by Deadline that WWE is expected to have a significant presence during next week's FOX / NBCUniversal upfront presentations scheduled for Monday, May 16th.

These will be the first in-person upfront presentations since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Both Bianca Belair and The Miz are expected to appear at the NBCUniversal presentation, which will be held at Radio City Music Hall. Meanwhile, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and former champion Charlotte Flair will be in attendance at the FOX afternoon presentation at the Skylight on Vesey.

Stephanie McMahon spoke about whether WWE is athletic competition or scripted entertainment:

“It really is both. It’s like athletic theater. It’s the story, that’s why you care …. You’re swept up in the storylines. We can script the buzzer-beater moments, we can script the Hail Marys. We have a leg up on sports. … You may object to what we do, but you’re never going to be bored.”

Deadline also noted that FOX is expected to spotlight SmackDown’s Friday night ratings success at the presentation. Also, the network is expected to implement other WWE talent in other ways.

Stephanie McMahon also pointed out that the company’s structure works better for dealmaking with advertisers and sponsors, since WWE has no players unions, team owners, stadium authorities, or agents are present to sign off on deals. Instead, WWE is able to offer “one-stop-shop” for creative executions.