After SmackDown went off the air, Bobby Lashley pinned Happy Corbin after several spears.

WWE held dark matches before and after tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. PWInsider reports that Los Lotharios defeated the Viking Raiders prior to the FOX broadcast. Angel pinned Erik for the win.

What Happened Before and After Friday's WWE SmackDown?

Hikaru Shida Disputes AEW Claim That She Is Injured

During tonight's AEW Rampage, it was announced that Hikaru Shida is injured and will not face Red Velvet next Friday in the Owen Cup Tournament tournament. Kris Statlander will replace Shida. Shida t[...] May 13 - During tonight's AEW Rampage, it was announced that Hikaru Shida is injured and will not face Red Velvet next Friday in the Owen Cup Tournament tournament. Kris Statlander will replace Shida. Shida t[...]

WWE SmackDown Results - May 13, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (May 13, 2022): Mohegan Sun Arena - Wilkes-Barre, PA, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: RK-McBro vs the[...] May 13 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (May 13, 2022): Mohegan Sun Arena - Wilkes-Barre, PA, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: RK-McBro vs the[...]

Ric Flair Reportedly Training For "One More Match"

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair is reportedly preparing to return to the ring aged 73. The legendary pro wrestler has in recent weeks shared videos of himself working out in the ring with Jay Lethal, and[...] May 13 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair is reportedly preparing to return to the ring aged 73. The legendary pro wrestler has in recent weeks shared videos of himself working out in the ring with Jay Lethal, and[...]

Brian Pillman Jr. Lands His First Acting Role In The Charisma Killers

AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. will be starring in the upcoming The Charisma Killers movie. Michael Matteo Rossi revealed on Twitter that Pillman has joined the film. He joins fellow pro wrestler Jessica [...] May 13 - AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. will be starring in the upcoming The Charisma Killers movie. Michael Matteo Rossi revealed on Twitter that Pillman has joined the film. He joins fellow pro wrestler Jessica [...]

Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite On TBS

AEW has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s AEW Rampage. Check out the lineup for next Wednesday's episode from Houston, Texas on TBS:[...] May 13 - AEW has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s AEW Rampage. Check out the lineup for next Wednesday's episode from Houston, Texas on TBS:[...]

Tony Khan Reveals Who Introduced Him To Martha Hart

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan revealed it was Chris Jericho who introduced him to Owen Hart's widow Martha Hart. On his respect for Chris Jericho: "I do have to give [...] May 13 - During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan revealed it was Chris Jericho who introduced him to Owen Hart's widow Martha Hart. On his respect for Chris Jericho: "I do have to give [...]

AEW Rampage Results – May 13, 2022

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of pro-wrestling, once again at a ridiculously early time, AEW Rampage. We have a TNT title match as well as an[...] May 13 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of pro-wrestling, once again at a ridiculously early time, AEW Rampage. We have a TNT title match as well as an[...]

Former WWE NXT 2.0 Star Dakota Kai Seemingly Has A New Ring Name

Former WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Dakota Kai has a new ring name. On May 9, 2022, Cheree Crowley (Dakota Kai) filed to trademark the term ‘King Kota’. The trademark is described as: IC 025. U[...] May 13 - Former WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Dakota Kai has a new ring name. On May 9, 2022, Cheree Crowley (Dakota Kai) filed to trademark the term ‘King Kota’. The trademark is described as: IC 025. U[...]

AEW Interested In Two Former WWE NXT Stars

AEW is reportedly interested in two NXT 2.0 stars. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae has reportedly had interest fro[...] May 13 - AEW is reportedly interested in two NXT 2.0 stars. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae has reportedly had interest fro[...]

Tessa Blanchard Looks To Be Finished With WOW Women Of Wrestling

Tessa Blanchard looks likely to be finished with the WOW Women Of Wrestling promotion after clashing with management in recent weeks. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave M[...] May 13 - Tessa Blanchard looks likely to be finished with the WOW Women Of Wrestling promotion after clashing with management in recent weeks. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave M[...]

Preview For Tonight's AEW Rampage - TNT Title Defense, Owen Hart Tournament, Special Start Time

AEW Rampage returns tonight on TNT with a TNT championship match in the main event at the special start time of 5:30 PM ET. Scorpio Sky will also defend against his former tag team partner Frankie Kaz[...] May 13 - AEW Rampage returns tonight on TNT with a TNT championship match in the main event at the special start time of 5:30 PM ET. Scorpio Sky will also defend against his former tag team partner Frankie Kaz[...]

Update On How Long Charlotte Flair Will Be Off WWE Television For

We previously reported, Charlotte Flair has been written off WWE television with an injury that the company reports will keep her "out indefinitely." The storyline injury took place when she received [...] May 13 - We previously reported, Charlotte Flair has been written off WWE television with an injury that the company reports will keep her "out indefinitely." The storyline injury took place when she received [...]

Top WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans In Place, MITB Winners Not Factored At This Time

We recently got the first promotional video for July's Money In The Bank 2022 premium live event which featured Cody Rhodes telling viewers "one lucky male and female Superstar will win the chance to [...] May 13 - We recently got the first promotional video for July's Money In The Bank 2022 premium live event which featured Cody Rhodes telling viewers "one lucky male and female Superstar will win the chance to [...]

The Bail Got Revoked For Tammy Sytch

Tammy Sytch went to court Friday morning in Volusia County, Florida in regards to the motion to have her remain in jail after she posted bond and was released following her arrest last weekend. Flori[...] May 13 - Tammy Sytch went to court Friday morning in Volusia County, Florida in regards to the motion to have her remain in jail after she posted bond and was released following her arrest last weekend. Flori[...]

Big E Could Be Out Of Action For A Long Time If He Requires Surgery

We recently reported that former WWE Champion Big E took to social media to share that his neck hasn't been healing as well as hoped after suffering a broken neck on SmackDown back in March. During t[...] May 13 - We recently reported that former WWE Champion Big E took to social media to share that his neck hasn't been healing as well as hoped after suffering a broken neck on SmackDown back in March. During t[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown - Women's Tag Title Defense, RAW Superstars In Dark Match?, More

WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. The show will feature all the fallout from last weekend's WrestleMania Backlash. WWE has anno[...] May 13 - WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. The show will feature all the fallout from last weekend's WrestleMania Backlash. WWE has anno[...]

WWE Clash at The Castle Exclusive Hotel And Fan Experience Package Details

WWE has officially today released details of the hotel and fan experience packages that can be purchased for the WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event which will take place at Principality Stadiu[...] May 13 - WWE has officially today released details of the hotel and fan experience packages that can be purchased for the WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event which will take place at Principality Stadiu[...]

Roman Reigns Mocked By Young Fan, New WWE Clash at the Castle Poster, Watch Authority Figures Getting Fired

- Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns "got into it" with a young fan at a recent WWE Saturday Night Main Event that was held in Trenton, New Jersey. The official WWE Twitter shared footage [...] May 13 - - Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns "got into it" with a young fan at a recent WWE Saturday Night Main Event that was held in Trenton, New Jersey. The official WWE Twitter shared footage [...]

Killer Kross Says His WWE Release Was A "Blessing In Disguise"

Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc. Daily, during which he discussed his WWE released and admitted he has "no idea what’s out there" in regards to his fu[...] May 13 - Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc. Daily, during which he discussed his WWE released and admitted he has "no idea what’s out there" in regards to his fu[...]

WWE and AEW Could End Up On The Same TV Package In The United Kingdom

AEW broadcast partner Warner Bros. Discovery and BT Group are forming a 50-50 joint venture to create a new premium sports offering in the UK and Ireland, which could see WWE and AEW disturbed on the [...] May 13 - AEW broadcast partner Warner Bros. Discovery and BT Group are forming a 50-50 joint venture to create a new premium sports offering in the UK and Ireland, which could see WWE and AEW disturbed on the [...]

Backstage Discussion On Roman Reigns Next Opponent

We reported on Thursday, that WWE Undipited Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to miss the upcoming Hell In A Cell premium live event following the news he has signed a new contract and will be ta[...] May 13 - We reported on Thursday, that WWE Undipited Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to miss the upcoming Hell In A Cell premium live event following the news he has signed a new contract and will be ta[...]

If Jon Moxley Was A Cat, Becky Lynch Tells Sami Zayn He's Right, Hana Kimura Memorial Now Available

- Have you ever imagined Jon Moxley as a cat?, no neither had we until this viral photo of a cat looking like Moxley surfaced on Twitter. Somebody has also added a jacket in a follow-up photo: [...] May 13 - - Have you ever imagined Jon Moxley as a cat?, no neither had we until this viral photo of a cat looking like Moxley surfaced on Twitter. Somebody has also added a jacket in a follow-up photo: [...]

Eddie Kingston Calls Jon Moxley A "Cheater", Classic Photo Of AEW Stars In WWE, Jack Evans vs Ninja Mack Announced

- AEW star Eddie Kingston posted the following on Twitter in response to a fan who posted a photo of a sign which read "Welcome Home Cheater", captioned, "Eddie Kingston when Jon Moxley asks him to te[...] May 13 - - AEW star Eddie Kingston posted the following on Twitter in response to a fan who posted a photo of a sign which read "Welcome Home Cheater", captioned, "Eddie Kingston when Jon Moxley asks him to te[...]