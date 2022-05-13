Hikaru Shida Disputes AEW Claim That She Is Injured

During tonight's AEW Rampage, it was announced that Hikaru Shida is injured and will not face Red Velvet next Friday in the Owen Cup Tournament tournament. Kris Statlander will replace Shida.

Shida tweeted on the announcement, "Well…. I already had 4 matches after the street fight and just finished the greatest fighting musical show. But I seem to have been injured… Japanese wrestling is nothing for them. I’m so sorry. And sorry couldn’t be in the tournament too."

"I’m glad from my heart that Kris is in the tournament now. And I’m gonna try to enjoy sudden holidays in Japan because it has been a while before I had. Be positive!"

The timing of the tweet is interesting at Rampage was taped Wednesday, so she had a number of days to respond but chose to respond during the broadcast, which would suggest this is angle of some kind.

We'll keep you updated.