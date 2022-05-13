Ric Flair Reportedly Training For "One More Match"

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair is reportedly preparing to return to the ring aged 73.

The legendary pro wrestler has in recent weeks shared videos of himself working out in the ring with Jay Lethal, and his training is in preparation for "one more match" which will no doubt be met with mixed opinion.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted, "Ric Flair is training to wrestle again,” adding "The stories about his return are accurate"

Flair has his last match in September 2011 when he was defeated by Sting in TNA Wrestling and during a recent interview claimed he is in better shape than when he wrestled on the final episode of WCW Nitro in 2001.

Flair has also told people he will "never retire" and would happily die in the ring doing what he loves.

Should Flair announce a return to the ring there will be concern surrounding not just his age but his health, given he nearly died a few years ago. One has to wonder which promotion will allow him to wrestle, and what their insurance will cover.