Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite On TBS

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
May 13 - During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan revealed it was Chris Jericho who introduced him to Owen Hart's widow Martha Hart. On his respect for Chris Jericho: "I do have to give [...]
May 13
AEW Rampage Results – May 13, 2022 It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of pro-wrestling, once again at a ridiculously early time, AEW Rampage. We have a TNT title match as well as an[...]
May 13 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of pro-wrestling, once again at a ridiculously early time, AEW Rampage. We have a TNT title match as well as an[...]
May 13 - Former WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Dakota Kai has a new ring name. On May 9, 2022, Cheree Crowley (Dakota Kai) filed to trademark the term ‘King Kota’. The trademark is described as: IC 025. U[...]
May 13
AEW Interested In Two Former WWE NXT Stars AEW is reportedly interested in two NXT 2.0 stars. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae has reportedly had interest fro[...]
May 13 - AEW is reportedly interested in two NXT 2.0 stars. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae has reportedly had interest fro[...]
May 13 - Tessa Blanchard looks likely to be finished with the WOW Women Of Wrestling promotion after clashing with management in recent weeks. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave M[...]
May 13 - AEW Rampage returns tonight on TNT with a TNT championship match in the main event at the special start time of 5:30 PM ET. Scorpio Sky will also defend against his former tag team partner Frankie Kaz[...]
May 13 - We previously reported, Charlotte Flair has been written off WWE television with an injury that the company reports will keep her "out indefinitely." The storyline injury took place when she received [...]
May 13 - We recently got the first promotional video for July's Money In The Bank 2022 premium live event which featured Cody Rhodes telling viewers "one lucky male and female Superstar will win the chance to [...]
May 13
The Bail Got Revoked For Tammy Sytch Tammy Sytch went to court Friday morning in Volusia County, Florida in regards to the motion to have her remain in jail after she posted bond and was released following her arrest last weekend. Flori[...]
May 13 - Tammy Sytch went to court Friday morning in Volusia County, Florida in regards to the motion to have her remain in jail after she posted bond and was released following her arrest last weekend. Flori[...]
May 13 - We recently reported that former WWE Champion Big E took to social media to share that his neck hasn't been healing as well as hoped after suffering a broken neck on SmackDown back in March. During t[...]
May 13 - WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. The show will feature all the fallout from last weekend's WrestleMania Backlash. WWE has anno[...]
May 13 - WWE has officially today released details of the hotel and fan experience packages that can be purchased for the WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event which will take place at Principality Stadiu[...]
May 13 - - Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns "got into it" with a young fan at a recent WWE Saturday Night Main Event that was held in Trenton, New Jersey. The official WWE Twitter shared footage [...]
May 13 - Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc. Daily, during which he discussed his WWE released and admitted he has "no idea what’s out there" in regards to his fu[...]
May 13 - AEW broadcast partner Warner Bros. Discovery and BT Group are forming a 50-50 joint venture to create a new premium sports offering in the UK and Ireland, which could see WWE and AEW disturbed on the [...]
May 13
Backstage Discussion On Roman Reigns Next Opponent We reported on Thursday, that WWE Undipited Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to miss the upcoming Hell In A Cell premium live event following the news he has signed a new contract and will be ta[...]
May 13 - We reported on Thursday, that WWE Undipited Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to miss the upcoming Hell In A Cell premium live event following the news he has signed a new contract and will be ta[...]
May 13 - - Have you ever imagined Jon Moxley as a cat?, no neither had we until this viral photo of a cat looking like Moxley surfaced on Twitter. Somebody has also added a jacket in a follow-up photo: [...]
May 13 - - AEW star Eddie Kingston posted the following on Twitter in response to a fan who posted a photo of a sign which read "Welcome Home Cheater", captioned, "Eddie Kingston when Jon Moxley asks him to te[...]
May 12 - Following Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling, a number of matches were announced for next week’s episode on AXS TV. Check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode below: - IMPACT Tag Team [...]
May 12 - Following Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling, three new matches have been officially announced for the upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view event, which takes place on June 19, 2022 from The Fairgrounds in Na[...]
May 12
IMPACT Wrestling Results - May 12, 2022 IMPACT Wrestling results 5/12, courtesy of Wrestling Observer: The next contender for the Impact World title will be crowned Thursday in a Gauntlet for the Gold match with the winner challenging cham[...]
May 12 - IMPACT Wrestling results 5/12, courtesy of Wrestling Observer: The next contender for the Impact World title will be crowned Thursday in a Gauntlet for the Gold match with the winner challenging cham[...]
May 12 - Former WWE broadcast Renee Paquette was recently interviewed by NBC Sports Boston. During the interview, she was asked about the potential of going to All Elite Wrestling where her husband Jon Moxley [...]
May 12 - Mustafa Ali recently returned to WWE television on RAW to begin a feud with Theory. During an interview on the WWE El Brunch podcast, Ali commented on why he returned and wanted this feud with Th[...]