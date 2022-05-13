Former WWE NXT 2.0 Star Dakota Kai Seemingly Has A New Ring Name

Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today. One of those names is Dakota Kai, In 2021, Kai a [...]

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

Former WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Dakota Kai has a new ring name. On May 9, 2022, Cheree Crowley (Dakota Kai) filed to trademark the term ‘King Kota’.

