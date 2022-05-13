Roman Reigns Mocked By Young Fan, New WWE Clash at the Castle Poster, Watch Authority Figures Getting Fired

We reported on Thursday, that WWE Undipited Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to miss the upcoming Hell In A Cell premium live event fo [...]

- WWE has released a new Top 10 video, this time looking at Authority figures getting fired. Watch Sonya Deville, Triple H, Eric Bischoff and more authority figures get relieved of their duties:

The latest poster for Clash at the Castle has dropped 😍 113 days to go ⏳ #WWECastle 📸 WWE pic.twitter.com/SQ68xcHLUW

- The latest poster for Clash at the Castle has been released with 113 days to go until the event on September 3. This also seemingly confirms Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre will headline the event, as reported earlier on WNS:

. @WWERomanReigns and a young fan got into it at #WWETrenton .😂 @HeymanHustle (🎥 @GianniNJD ) pic.twitter.com/06MZWGuEtL

- Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns "got into it" with a young fan at a recent WWE Saturday Night Main Event that was held in Trenton, New Jersey. The official WWE Twitter shared footage of the fan and Reigns facing off with Reigns throughout the event:

Killer Kross Says His WWE Release Was A "Blessing In Disguise"

WWE and AEW Could End Up On The Same TV Package In The United Kingdom

Backstage Discussion On Roman Reigns Next Opponent

If Jon Moxley Was A Cat, Becky Lynch Tells Sami Zayn He's Right, Hana Kimura Memorial Now Available

Eddie Kingston Calls Jon Moxley A "Cheater", Classic Photo Of AEW Stars In WWE, Jack Evans vs Ninja Mack Announced

Four Matches Announced For Next Week's IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV

Updated IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary Lineup, Three New Matches Announced

IMPACT Wrestling Results - May 12, 2022

Renee Paquette Comments On The Possibility Of Joining AEW

Watch This Week’s Before The IMPACT and MLW: Fusion, Hana Kimura Memorial Show To Stream On FITE

Mustafa Ali Discusses Why He Wanted His Current Feud With Theory

AEW Star Returning To This Weekend's IMPACT Wrestling Curtis Brawl Tapings

Tony Khan Calls "Hangman" Adam Page The Greatest AEW Champion

William Regal Discusses His Run In WWE, Has Nothing Bad To Say About His Time There

Against All Odds Date and Location Revealed, Tonight's Opening and Closing IMPACT Matches, Tasha Steelz Heading To Battleslam

Jack Evans Discusses His AEW Run, Being Nervous, Becoming "Lazy" and "Soft", More

Roman Reigns Removed From PPV Poster, Jordan Devlin "Leaves" NXT UK, Tony D’Angelo Has A New T-Shirt

Ricky Starks Comments On Misconceptions Fans Have About Him

Preview For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV, Full Schedule

Jake "The Snake" Roberts Responds To Reports Of "Bad Health"

AEW Dynamite Viewership Increases For May 11 Episode

MJF Reportedly Leaning Towards Leaving AEW In 2024

NXT 2.0 News: Brand Returning To Touring, Tag Match Set For Next Week, Top 10 Moments

