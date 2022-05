IMPACT Knockouts Championship Queen of the Mountain Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Mia Yim vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Following Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling, three new matches have been officially announced for the upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view event, which takes place on June 19, 2022 from The Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN.

Updated IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary Lineup, Three New Matches Announced

IMPACT Wrestling Results - May 12, 2022

Renee Paquette Comments On The Possibility Of Joining AEW

Watch This Week’s Before The IMPACT and MLW: Fusion, Hana Kimura Memorial Show To Stream On FITE

Mustafa Ali Discusses Why He Wanted His Current Feud With Theory

AEW Star Returning To This Weekend's IMPACT Wrestling Curtis Brawl Tapings

Tony Khan Calls "Hangman" Adam Page The Greatest AEW Champion

William Regal Discusses His Run In WWE, Has Nothing Bad To Say About His Time There

Against All Odds Date and Location Revealed, Tonight's Opening and Closing IMPACT Matches, Tasha Steelz Heading To Battleslam

Jack Evans Discusses His AEW Run, Being Nervous, Becoming "Lazy" and "Soft", More

Roman Reigns Removed From PPV Poster, Jordan Devlin "Leaves" NXT UK, Tony D’Angelo Has A New T-Shirt

Ricky Starks Comments On Misconceptions Fans Have About Him

Preview For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV, Full Schedule

Jake "The Snake" Roberts Responds To Reports Of "Bad Health"

AEW Dynamite Viewership Increases For May 11 Episode

MJF Reportedly Leaning Towards Leaving AEW In 2024

NXT 2.0 News: Brand Returning To Touring, Tag Match Set For Next Week, Top 10 Moments

WWE To Announce Second Class Of "Next In Line" Talent In June

Jeff Hardy Discusses Meeting Tony Khan, Biggest Difference Between AEW and WWE

Kayla Braxton's Had A Bad Week, WWE Appoints New Executive, KENTA Responds To CM Punk

Update On Roman Reigns' WWE Scheduled, Off Hell In A Cell PPV

Dark Side Of The Ring Jokes About AEW Segment, MJF's Mom In Attendance At Dynamite, Darby Allin's Crazy Bump

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW Star Replaced In Owen Hart Tournament Due To Injury

