IMPACT Wrestling Results - May 12, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 12, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling results 5/12, courtesy of Wrestling Observer:

The next contender for the Impact World title will be crowned Thursday in a Gauntlet for the Gold match with the winner challenging champion Josh Alexander at June's Slammiversary.

The total amount of entrants was not announced.

Alexander will be in action, teaming with last Saturday's Under Siege challenger Tomohiro Ishii against Bullet Club's Jay White and El Phantasmo in a tag team bout. Alexander defeated Ishii to successfully defend the title for a second time.

In a qualifying bout for the Ultimate X title match at Slammiversary, Bullet Club's Chris Bey will take on Honor No More's Kenny King. 

The Knockouts Tag Team titles will be on the line as The Influence (Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne) will defend against Gisele Shaw and Alisha.

The BTI pre-show match will see X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. Aiden Prince. Austin's title will be on the line in the previously noted Ultimate X match.

X-Division Champion Ace Austin defeated Aiden Prince on the BTI pre-show

Impact opened up with Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt in the ring welcoming us to the show and announcing that Josh Alexander's opponent at Slammiversary next month will be courtesy of the Gauntlet for the Gold match taking place in the main event later on tonight. 

We then saw a promo of past Impact champions and current stars hungry for the chance. Before Hannifan & Rehwoldt could go any further, Honor No More interrupted and headed to the ring.

Kenny King defeated Chris Bey in an Ultimate X qualifying match

Maria joined commentary for the match. Two great natural athletes were on display this and Bey had the advantage early on. Maria knocked Bey on commentary, calling him a Bullet Club fanboy. While Maria continued to knock Bey on commentary, it was all Bey in this one.

After a miss in the corner by Bey, King capitalized briefly before Bey took advantage again. King nailed a powerslam and started with the ground game with a reverse chinlock but Bey once again was able to make a comeback. It didn't last long as King was able to nail Bey with a chin checker followed by a tiger driver for a two count.

We saw a brief comeback by Bey, but he missed a move on the ropes and King attempted a pin but the referee caught him using the ropes to his advantage. 

Bey hit a swinging ddt for a two count followed by an attempt at The Art of Finesse but didn't succeed. Bey nailed Sliced Bread and then headed to the top rope. Maria darted off of commentary to distract him. King capitalized, hit a huge uppercut on Bey and attempted a superplex but Bey fought him off.

It wasn't enough as King nailed Bey with the Royal Flush for the victory, qualifying for the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary. Great opening match that could have went either way.

- Backstage, Alisha was banging on the door of the dressing room of Gisele Shaw for their match for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship coming up next. Shaw came out, made a comment, and then kept walking.

The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood) defeated Alisha & Gisele Shaw to retain the Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Back from commercial, Alisha & Shaw were already in the ring awaiting on the tag team champions. The match began and Alisha with the early advantage over Rayne before all four women were in the ring. Alisha & Shaw hit double Thesz presses and the challengers were fired up.

After the melee, it was Alisha battling Dashwood. The latter was able to gain the advantage thanks to help from the outside by Rayne. Rayne got tagged in and slowed down the pace with a side headlock while commentary informed us that series two of Impact trading cards were coming soon. Alisha made the escape but Rayne followed it up with a neckbreaker for a two count.

Shaw finally got the hot tag and after taking out Dashwood, she nailed a draping DDT for a two count on Rayne. Before Shaw could do any more damage, Rayne planted Shaw into the middle turnbuckle. Tensions were definitely high at this point as it was back and forth action. 

While Shaw argued with the referee, Rayne & Dashwood capitalized and Alisha was sent into Shaw, taking her out. Alisha is a fighter but she simply couldn't handle the attack of the champions and they hit their finisher to win and retain the titles.

- We saw a promo by Violent By Design with Eric Young stating that not only would they would be winning back their tag titles next week, he would be winning the Gauntlet for the Gold this week.

Gail Kim announcement

Kim was in the ring talking about Slammiversary with Impact celebrating 20 years this year. Kim announced this year, there would be a historic Queen of the Mountain match featuring Tasha Steelz defending the Knockouts World Championship against Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, Deonna Purrazzo and before she could announce the final competitor, we saw the arrival of Steelz and Savannah Evans to the ring.

After some jaw jacking by Steelz to Kim, Tasha stated the final competitor would be Evans. Kim then announced Mia Yim as the final competitor and Steelz got up in the face of Kim. Before anything could happen, the lights went out and Yim arrived on the scene.

Yim came down to the ring, saving Kim, and then started to take apart Steelz and Evans before Purrazzo hit the ring. It was now a three on one attack but within seconds, Grace and Taya Valkyrie hit the ring to even the odds and send Steelz, Evans and Purrazzo packing.

This was a huge announcement for Slammiversary and even though we're quite a few weeks away, as a wrestling fan, I'm already interested.

- Gia Miller was with Rich Swann who said while his focus is on the Gauntlet to the Gold match later tonight, he's still gearing toward taking down Matt Cardona for the Digital Media championship.

Josh Alexander & Tomohiro Ishii defeated Bullet Club (Jay White & El Phantasmo)

As a Canadian, I'm loving this match already. As a wrestling fan, are you kidding me?!? Alexander and Ishii teaming in 2022.

The Canadians began and got technical early between the "Walking Weapon" and ELP. White and Ishii were both tagged into the match and while White attempted to gain the upper hand early, he soon remembered how tough Ishii is. ELP attempted to even the odds but failed as well.

After some perseverance, it was Bullet Club on the attack and on top of some offense, it was back rake city by BC. Ishii attempted a comeback but BC held on with commentary referencing blood under the nails of White & ELP thanks to the great back raking skills of the Bullet Club.  

Alexander finally got the hot tag and he takes out every bit of silenced frustration on El Phantasmo, hitting him with multiple german suplexes. Alexander locked in the ankle lock and White attempted a Blade Runner but failed as Alexander countered with a C4 Spike. 

We got some back and forth action before Alexander tagged in Ishii. Ishii countered an attempted brainbuster by ELP and nailed a german suplex. Ishii went to hit a basement lariat but White interfered. Alexander was now back in the ring to help out and a very hungry Ishii capitalized. Ishii nailed ELP with the basement lariat followed by the brainbuster to pickup the victory.

What a time to be a wrestling fan!

- We saw a promo by the new tag team champions The Briscoes who said their titles aren't going anywhere next week.

Next week's lineup includes The Briscoes vs. Violent by Design Tag Team title rematch, Laredo Kid vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey in an Ultimate X qualifier, Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans & Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie, Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim, and Mike Bennett & Matt Taven vs. The Good Brothers.

Eric Young won Gauntlet for the Gold to earn a World title match at Slammiversary

Commentary ran down the rules for the match: Two men begin the match, a new competitor enters after two minutes, after that a new competitor enters every 90 seconds, eliminations occur when a man is thrown over the top rope and both feet hit the floor, when it's down to the final two participants, the winner is decided by pinfall or submission.

It was Chris Sabin entering as the first competitor followed by Motor City Machine Gun tag team partner Alex Shelley going in as the second competitor. Sabin and Shelley shake hands before they went into battle against once another. As you would expect, it was a technical encounter right off the bat. Commentary informed us that this was Sabin's fourth Gauntlet for the Gold appearance before entrant number three arrived, that being Honor No More's Eddie Edwards.

MCMG immediately launched an offense against Edwards but Eddie was able to hold his own. We are then met with our fourth competitor, Vincent of Honor No More. Gauntlet essentially became a tag team match at this point as all four men looked to capitalize for each team. How do you possibly break up that tag team aspect? You send in Steve Maclin at number five.

Maclin stared down Edwards before going to town on MCMG. It looked like Sabin and Shelley were in for an early night before the fans started counting down the next entrant. Cue the Jaws theme music as it was Sharkboy at number six. Sharkboy hit the ring and it was Chummers everywhere as Sabin and Shelley saluted the Impact legend.

Back from commercial and we saw Raj Singh in the ring as the eighth competitor with Bhupinder Gujjar headed towards the ring as number nine. Gujjar with some immediate offense before commentary informed us that Sharkboy was eliminated during the break by Edwards. Trey Miguel also hit the ring during the break as the seventh competitor.

We're back to live action and we saw Gujjar eliminate Singh. Competitor number ten is introduced as Singh is headed up the ramp and it's Shera. Shera entered the ring and immediately went toe to toe with Gujjar. Competitors are battling everywhere as the countdown clock started again. Competitor eleven headed out next and it's none other than W. Morrissey!

Morrissey hit the ring and immediately made an Impact eliminating Shera. Pun intended. That wasn't enough for Morrissey as Vincent soon followed suit. Morrissey then set his sights on the other remaining competitors before the countdown clock ticked down again. Enter Violent By Design leader Eric Young as entrant number twelve.

Young entered the ring and nailed Morrissey with his mask before nailing him with a piledriver. Young then focused on Gujjar, tossing him over the top rope but Gujjar hung on. It wasn't enough as Young stayed focused and Gujjar was eliminated.

Entrant thirteen came out and it's Johnny Swinger being wheeled to the ring on a micro entrance cart courtesy of Zicky Dice. Swinger entered the ring, got tossed out of the ring and suddenly became a third Bushwhacker on his exit.

Back from commercial and Rhino entered the ring now occupied by Heath and Black Taurus. Right after  Rhino entered, Eddie Edwards is eliminated by Chris Sabin. Commentary replayed Shelley getting eliminated by Edwards and Miguel getting eliminated by Maclin during the break. Before we're back to live action, we saw our next entrant, former Impact World Champion Moose who quickly eliminated Black Taurus and Rhino.

Heath took exception but Moose could have cared less and Heath now saw himself eliminated. Rich Swann was the next to enter the match and took it to Moose managing to land a cutter to the former world champion. The action continued and the countdown began again as we heard "Alwayz Ready" played and "Honeymoon" Matt Cardona as the next entrant. Nope, it didn't happen as Matthew Rehwoldt left commentary, jumped into the ring and eliminated Swann!

PCO was the next entrant and quickly eliminated Rehwoldt. We then saw a staredown between PCO and Morrissey and as big as PCO is, Morrissey towered over him immensely. Before the two behemoths could go to town however, Maclin snuck up behind them and eliminated them both.

Now down to the final four featuring Maclin, Moose, Sabin and Young, the lights went out and Sami Callihan appeared with a baseball bat when they came back on. Callihan eliminated Moose and we're looking at a future match at Slammiversary. Sabin attacked Maclin and after getting the upper hand and getting him over the ropes to the apron, eliminated Maclin from the match.

A referee jumped into the ring as it was now Sabin vs. Young one on one. It's back and forth action with an Impact World Championship match on the line at Slammiversary. After being the first entrant in this match and the wear and tear set in, Sabin failed to hit a Cradle Shock. Young saw the advantage he needed and nailed the piledriver to get the 1-2-3 and secure his championship opportunity in 38 days against Josh Alexander at Slammiversary.

Source: f4wonline.com
