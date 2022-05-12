William Regal Discusses His Run In WWE, Has Nothing Bad To Say About His Time There

William Regal was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report’s Chris Miller, during which he discussed his run in WWE and his release. Check out the highlights below:

“I was very fortunate there because Mr. McMahon trusted me with whatever he gave me. When I hear these stories about people about having to do these different things, I was given ideas and it was just ‘go and do it.’ And I always had the attitude of ‘let’s just make it work.’ So I’ve just got at it and done it, and I had, you hear these things, it might offend a few people, you hear these things of ‘well they have all these writers, and the script all their stuff out.’ Well, they do that so you know what you’re doing. But you can take that, as long as you have the trust and they know you can pull off what they need. But if you take that and make it your own and go sit in the stands for an hour and go ‘how can I make this into something and use my own words?’ As long as you get that trust in the beginning, when you go there, you can go where you want with that stuff. There’s learning how to react or there’s being an actor. I’m not an actor, I react to things.

“And it takes a long time to get to that, but fortunately, I had a lot of experience before I came here and failed miserably. That was before I came to America even. I spent a lot of time on my backside and died a thousand times trying different things. But once I came here, I just learned to react to situations. So whatever you’ve got, you can make it into something. I’ve got that now where I can just go out and be William Regal. And whatever’s on my mind or however the mood takes me, I just go out and I’ve even sat there saying stuff like ‘where’s that come from?’ Something someone said 50 years ago and I happened to see it on a piece of film 30 years ago. It just happens to come out. So I’m enjoying that bit of it. So again, I’ve been fortunate because I’ve had a lot of that in my career, where I can just go out and be me. There was never any real-time where I wasn’t. But you do, for any younger talent reading this, you have to earn that trust with whatever company you’re working for. You have to earn that trust first.”