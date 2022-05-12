Ricky Starks Comments On Misconceptions Fans Have About Him

AEW star and FTW champion Ricky Starks was recently interviewed by Pro Wrestling Illustrated, during which he discussed representing the legacy of the FTW title and what it means to hold it, check out the interview highlights below:

On winning the FTW title:

“I think, for one, coming into AEW and winning the [FTW] Title was a big deal because I’m a big, big person on history and making sure that things from the past aren’t forgotten. Because when you’re forgotten, that’s true death, right? That’s the original title from 1998, so that thing has seen so much. I would even liken it to the Smoking Skull Title, ya know? Imagine if you had that title, the original one, you would cherish that and honor that with everything because of its history that it is. I’m not saying they’re on the same level, but I’m just saying, in terms of having such a piece of history like that, is insane.”

On representing the legacy of the title:

“So, for me, I think it’s more important to have this title and represent it the best way I can and do with it what I can. I know it won’t be perfect and I know that there are things outside of my control that I just have to deal with, right? But at the end of the day, I wanna make sure that, one, I do the best that I can with the title and represent it and make sure that it has some type of legitimacy, regardless of it’s recognized or not.”

On losing the title:

“To me, it’s important to represent this title and its legacy to the utmost that I can. It wasn’t by the previous champion, and when I won it, I made a promise to myself that I would make sure that no matter what, I would ride all the way to the end with it, and then whatever happens at the end of my title reign, I would hope that it goes to someone that actually cares and put in the work for it and dealt with it the best that he could with what he was given.”

On misconceptions people have about him: