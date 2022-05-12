Jake "The Snake" Roberts Responds To Reports Of "Bad Health"

The report of his bad health originated when fellow Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed Roberts on the latest episode of his podcast. Ross stated,"I just saw him a few days or weeks ago and he’s still battling his breathing issues.He’s not in great health and that’s why you don’t see him as often on AEW television as he once was. His health is not good and he’s taking means to address it, he’s still got surgeries left. He’s got breathing issues, so we will pray for Jake and hope he gets better, get back up to speed rocking and rolling."

Hey guys once again someone wants to make a splash on the internet and what better way is there than putting out Jake Roberts is in bad health. Totally untrue. I’m going to be around a long time.

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts has responded to reports that he is in bad health on his social media, telling fans such news is "totally untrue" and they shouldn't be concerned. He tweeted: "Hey guys once again someone wants to make a splash on the internet and what better way is there than putting out Jake Roberts is in bad health. Totally untrue. I’m going to be around a long time."

» More News From This Feed

Tony Khan Calls "Hangman" Adam Page The Greatest AEW Champion

AEW President Tony Khan recently joined the Rasslin’ podcast, and commented on AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page who he had high praise for: “I believe the top prize in[...] May 12 - AEW President Tony Khan recently joined the Rasslin’ podcast, and commented on AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page who he had high praise for: “I believe the top prize in[...]

William Regal Discusses His Run In WWE, Has Nothing Bad To Say About His Time There

William Regal was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report’s Chris Miller, during which he discussed his run in WWE and his release. Check out the highlights below: On his run in WWE: &[...] May 12 - William Regal was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report’s Chris Miller, during which he discussed his run in WWE and his release. Check out the highlights below: On his run in WWE: &[...]

Against All Odds Date and Location Revealed, Tonight's Opening and Closing IMPACT Matches, Tasha Steelz Heading To Battleslam

- IMPACT Wrestling has decided on the date and location for this year's Against All Odds pay-per-view. Fightful Select reports that the big event will take place on July 1, 2022 in Atlanta, with TV ta[...] May 12 - - IMPACT Wrestling has decided on the date and location for this year's Against All Odds pay-per-view. Fightful Select reports that the big event will take place on July 1, 2022 in Atlanta, with TV ta[...]

Jack Evans Discusses His AEW Run, Being Nervous, Becoming "Lazy" and "Soft", More

AEW star Jack Evans was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, during which he discussed his time in All Elite Wrestling and how due to the COVID-19 pandemic he become lazy outside of the ring. Evan[...] May 12 - AEW star Jack Evans was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, during which he discussed his time in All Elite Wrestling and how due to the COVID-19 pandemic he become lazy outside of the ring. Evan[...]

Roman Reigns Removed From PPV Poster, Jordan Devlin "Leaves" NXT UK, Tony D’Angelo Has A New T-Shirt

- We reported earlier that Roman Reigns is reportedly not going to be working the upcoming Hell In A Cell premium live event in June. WWE has seemingly confirmed this as the Undisputed Universal Champ[...] May 12 - - We reported earlier that Roman Reigns is reportedly not going to be working the upcoming Hell In A Cell premium live event in June. WWE has seemingly confirmed this as the Undisputed Universal Champ[...]

Ricky Starks Comments On Misconceptions Fans Have About Him

AEW star and FTW champion Ricky Starks was recently interviewed by Pro Wrestling Illustrated, during which he discussed representing the legacy of the FTW title and what it means to hold it, check out[...] May 12 - AEW star and FTW champion Ricky Starks was recently interviewed by Pro Wrestling Illustrated, during which he discussed representing the legacy of the FTW title and what it means to hold it, check out[...]

Preview For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV, Full Schedule

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with an all-new episode on AXS TV tonight. Below is the schedule for tonight: - IMPACT in 60 looking at the X division at 7 PM ET. - The all-new IMPACT Wrestling epi[...] May 12 - IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with an all-new episode on AXS TV tonight. Below is the schedule for tonight: - IMPACT in 60 looking at the X division at 7 PM ET. - The all-new IMPACT Wrestling epi[...]

Jake "The Snake" Roberts Responds To Reports Of "Bad Health"

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts has responded to reports that he is in bad health on his social media, telling fans such news is "totally untrue" and they shouldn't be concerned. He tweeted[...] May 12 - WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts has responded to reports that he is in bad health on his social media, telling fans such news is "totally untrue" and they shouldn't be concerned. He tweeted[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Increases For May 11 Episode

The viewership for the May 11 episode of AEW Dynamite has been revealed, and the 2-hour broadcast on TBS pulled in 840,000 viewers, which is up from the 833,000 viewers in the week previous. The key [...] May 12 - The viewership for the May 11 episode of AEW Dynamite has been revealed, and the 2-hour broadcast on TBS pulled in 840,000 viewers, which is up from the 833,000 viewers in the week previous. The key [...]

MJF Reportedly Leaning Towards Leaving AEW In 2024

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, MJF made reference to his free agency in 2024, hinting at a possible move to WWE, which he has been teasing for a while now, he's said, "Guys, you don’t w[...] May 12 - During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, MJF made reference to his free agency in 2024, hinting at a possible move to WWE, which he has been teasing for a while now, he's said, "Guys, you don’t w[...]

NXT 2.0 News: Brand Returning To Touring, Tag Match Set For Next Week, Top 10 Moments

- During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was mentioned that WWE has had internal talks about taking the NXT 2.0 brand on tour and it should happen "relatively soon" after plans[...] May 12 - - During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was mentioned that WWE has had internal talks about taking the NXT 2.0 brand on tour and it should happen "relatively soon" after plans[...]

WWE To Announce Second Class Of "Next In Line" Talent In June

WWE issued the following press release: WWE® To Unveil Second “Next In Line™” Class at Inaugural NIL Summit in June STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE:[...] May 12 - WWE issued the following press release: WWE® To Unveil Second “Next In Line™” Class at Inaugural NIL Summit in June STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE:[...]

Jeff Hardy Discusses Meeting Tony Khan, Biggest Difference Between AEW and WWE

During a recent interview with AEW Unrestricted, Jeff Hardy discussed meeting Tony Khan and the biggest difference between AEW and WWE. Check out the highlights below: On Tony Khan: “I met T[...] May 12 - During a recent interview with AEW Unrestricted, Jeff Hardy discussed meeting Tony Khan and the biggest difference between AEW and WWE. Check out the highlights below: On Tony Khan: “I met T[...]

Kayla Braxton's Had A Bad Week, WWE Appoints New Executive, KENTA Responds To CM Punk

- WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton took to Twitter to reveal she has had a bad week, but has allowed herself time to be sad and process her emotions: It’s funny how we decide to handle our emoti[...] May 12 - - WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton took to Twitter to reveal she has had a bad week, but has allowed herself time to be sad and process her emotions: It’s funny how we decide to handle our emoti[...]

Update On Roman Reigns' WWE Scheduled, Off Hell In A Cell PPV

Since the news that Roman Reigns recently signed a new WWE contract, which will see him work a reduced schedule, there has been much speculation over his status and what events he will work going forw[...] May 12 - Since the news that Roman Reigns recently signed a new WWE contract, which will see him work a reduced schedule, there has been much speculation over his status and what events he will work going forw[...]

Dark Side Of The Ring Jokes About AEW Segment, MJF's Mom In Attendance At Dynamite, Darby Allin's Crazy Bump

- During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, MJF had his own Dark Side Of The Ring video package made for him, which as you can imagine has drawn a lot of attention on social media. The video packag[...] May 12 - - During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, MJF had his own Dark Side Of The Ring video package made for him, which as you can imagine has drawn a lot of attention on social media. The video packag[...]

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after Wednesday's Dynamite in Long Island to air on this Friday's AEW Rampage on TNT, check out the results below, courtesy of Fightful: - Death Triangle defeated The Butcher, The B[...] May 12 - AEW taped matches after Wednesday's Dynamite in Long Island to air on this Friday's AEW Rampage on TNT, check out the results below, courtesy of Fightful: - Death Triangle defeated The Butcher, The B[...]

AEW Star Replaced In Owen Hart Tournament Due To Injury

During Wednesday's AEW Rampage tapings tonight in Long Island, Tony Schiavone announced a change to the Owen Hart tournament bracket due to an injury. He revealed that Hikaru Shida was injured in the[...] May 12 - During Wednesday's AEW Rampage tapings tonight in Long Island, Tony Schiavone announced a change to the Owen Hart tournament bracket due to an injury. He revealed that Hikaru Shida was injured in the[...]

AEW Dynamite Results – May 11, 2022

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite, this time from MJF-town, Long Island, New York with the most stacked card we’ve seen in a whi[...] May 11 - It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite, this time from MJF-town, Long Island, New York with the most stacked card we’ve seen in a whi[...]

Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match Set For NWA Alwayz Ready

The National Wrestling Association has announced Matt Cardona will defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at Alwayz Ready on June 11. Cardona will defend his championship Nick Aldis in a stipu[...] May 11 - The National Wrestling Association has announced Matt Cardona will defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at Alwayz Ready on June 11. Cardona will defend his championship Nick Aldis in a stipu[...]

SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite in Long Island to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, check out the results below courtesy of PWInsider: - Bear Bronson defeated[...] May 11 - AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite in Long Island to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, check out the results below courtesy of PWInsider: - Bear Bronson defeated[...]

Sunny Fires Back At Bill Demott For Requesting Her WWE Hall Of Fame Removal

We previously reported former WWE Superstar and trainer Bill DeMott shared a press release calling for WWE to remove Tammy "Sunny" Sytch from their Hall Of Fame following her recent DUI arrest after s[...] May 11 - We previously reported former WWE Superstar and trainer Bill DeMott shared a press release calling for WWE to remove Tammy "Sunny" Sytch from their Hall Of Fame following her recent DUI arrest after s[...]

Owen Hart’s Family In Attendance For Tonight's AEW Dynamite In Long Island

Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that the family of the late great Owen Hart are in attendance tonight at AEW Dynamite in Long Island. He posted the following photo of the family backstage. The family[...] May 11 - Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that the family of the late great Owen Hart are in attendance tonight at AEW Dynamite in Long Island. He posted the following photo of the family backstage. The family[...]

A Look At The AEW Catering Team, AEW Control Center Previews Dynamite, Danhausen Meets, Brian Quinn

- Emi Sakura has posted a thank you to the AEW catering team who keep all the talent fed and healthy on the road. The catering team consists of Ari, Sabina, Matt and Jeff (not to be confused with The [...] May 11 - - Emi Sakura has posted a thank you to the AEW catering team who keep all the talent fed and healthy on the road. The catering team consists of Ari, Sabina, Matt and Jeff (not to be confused with The [...]