WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Kayla Braxton's Had A Bad Week, WWE Appoints New Executive, KENTA Responds To CM Punk

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 12, 2022

Kayla Braxton's Had A Bad Week, WWE Appoints New Executive, KENTA Responds To CM Punk

- WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton took to Twitter to reveal she has had a bad week, but has allowed herself time to be sad and process her emotions:

- WWE has appointed Suzette Ramirez-Carr as their new Chief Human Resources Officer. She has worked for a number of businesses, including senior positions with United Talent Agency (UTA), Beautycounter, and Oaktree Capital Management. In WWE she will have oversight into Talent Acquisition, Employee Experience, Development and Engagement, and HR Operations and Training.

- Kenta has responded to CM Punk, who recently said he has no interest in wrestling him:

 


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #kayla braxton
https://wrestlr.me/76129/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

May 12
Jeff Hardy Discusses Meeting Tony Khan, Biggest Difference Between AEW and WWE
During a recent interview with AEW Unrestricted, Jeff Hardy discussed meeting Tony Khan and the biggest difference between AEW and WWE. Check out the [...]
May 12 - During a recent interview with AEW Unrestricted, Jeff Hardy discussed meeting Tony Khan and the biggest difference between AEW and WWE. Check out the [...]
May 12
Kayla Braxton's Had A Bad Week, WWE Appoints New Executive, KENTA Responds To CM Punk
- WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton took to Twitter to reveal she has had a bad week, but has allowed herself time to be sad and process her emotions: [...]
May 12 - - WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton took to Twitter to reveal she has had a bad week, but has allowed herself time to be sad and process her emotions: [...]
May 12
Update On Roman Reigns' WWE Scheduled, Off Hell In A Cell PPV
Since the news that Roman Reigns recently signed a new WWE contract, which will see him work a reduced schedule, there has been much speculation over [...]
May 12 - Since the news that Roman Reigns recently signed a new WWE contract, which will see him work a reduced schedule, there has been much speculation over [...]
May 12
Dark Side Of The Ring Jokes About AEW Segment, MJF's Mom In Attendance At Dynamite, Darby Allin's Crazy Bump
- During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, MJF had his own Dark Side Of The Ring video package made for him, which as you can imagine has drawn a [...]
May 12 - - During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, MJF had his own Dark Side Of The Ring video package made for him, which as you can imagine has drawn a [...]
May 12
SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches after Wednesday's Dynamite in Long Island to air on this Friday's AEW Rampage on TNT, check out the results below, courtesy of Fight[...]
May 12 - AEW taped matches after Wednesday's Dynamite in Long Island to air on this Friday's AEW Rampage on TNT, check out the results below, courtesy of Fight[...]
May 12
AEW Star Replaced In Owen Hart Tournament Due To Injury
During Wednesday's AEW Rampage tapings tonight in Long Island, Tony Schiavone announced a change to the Owen Hart tournament bracket due to an injury.[...]
May 12 - During Wednesday's AEW Rampage tapings tonight in Long Island, Tony Schiavone announced a change to the Owen Hart tournament bracket due to an injury.[...]
May 11
AEW Dynamite Results – May 11, 2022
It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite, this time from MJF-town, Long Island, New York wi[...]
May 11 - It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite, this time from MJF-town, Long Island, New York wi[...]
May 11
Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match Set For NWA Alwayz Ready
The National Wrestling Association has announced Matt Cardona will defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at Alwayz Ready on June 11. Cardona [...]
May 11 - The National Wrestling Association has announced Matt Cardona will defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at Alwayz Ready on June 11. Cardona [...]
May 11
SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite in Long Island to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, check out the results bel[...]
May 11 - AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite in Long Island to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, check out the results bel[...]
May 11
Sunny Fires Back At Bill Demott For Requesting Her WWE Hall Of Fame Removal
We previously reported former WWE Superstar and trainer Bill DeMott shared a press release calling for WWE to remove Tammy "Sunny" Sytch from their Ha[...]
May 11 - We previously reported former WWE Superstar and trainer Bill DeMott shared a press release calling for WWE to remove Tammy "Sunny" Sytch from their Ha[...]
May 11
Owen Hart’s Family In Attendance For Tonight's AEW Dynamite In Long Island
Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that the family of the late great Owen Hart are in attendance tonight at AEW Dynamite in Long Island. He posted the foll[...]
May 11 - Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that the family of the late great Owen Hart are in attendance tonight at AEW Dynamite in Long Island. He posted the foll[...]
May 11
A Look At The AEW Catering Team, AEW Control Center Previews Dynamite, Danhausen Meets, Brian Quinn
- Emi Sakura has posted a thank you to the AEW catering team who keep all the talent fed and healthy on the road. The catering team consists of Ari, S[...]
May 11 - - Emi Sakura has posted a thank you to the AEW catering team who keep all the talent fed and healthy on the road. The catering team consists of Ari, S[...]
May 11
Riddle Teaching Current and Former WWE Stars Jiu-Jitsu, Roddy Piper Flashback, Brian Gewirtz Book Update
- RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle posted a photo of himself teaching jiu-jitsu to several NXT and former WWE stars. The photo features NXT North Ame[...]
May 11 - - RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle posted a photo of himself teaching jiu-jitsu to several NXT and former WWE stars. The photo features NXT North Ame[...]
May 11
NWA Announces Women's Championship Match For Alwayz Ready PPV
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that Kamille will be defending the NWA women's championship against frequent Kilynn King at the upcoming[...]
May 11 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that Kamille will be defending the NWA women's championship against frequent Kilynn King at the upcoming[...]
May 11
WWE NXT 2.0 On May 10 Draws Lowest Viewership On USA Network
This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on May 11 drew 533,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from the 61,000 viewers who watched the week[...]
May 11 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on May 11 drew 533,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from the 61,000 viewers who watched the week[...]
May 11
New Forbidden Door Promo Featuring Bryan Danielson, Tony Khan Talks Upcoming AEW PPV's, More
- NJPW has released a new AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door promo featuring AEW star Bryan Danielson which can be watched below. The event will be held on Su[...]
May 11 - - NJPW has released a new AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door promo featuring AEW star Bryan Danielson which can be watched below. The event will be held on Su[...]
May 11
Ric Flair Back Training With Jay Lethal, Watch This Week’s WWE The Bump, MSG Pre-Sale Code
- Ric Flair took part in another training session with Jay Lethal, He posted, “A Great Champion Deals With Setback, With A Comeback! WOOOOO!&rdq[...]
May 11 - - Ric Flair took part in another training session with Jay Lethal, He posted, “A Great Champion Deals With Setback, With A Comeback! WOOOOO!&rdq[...]
May 11
Drew McIntyre Wants The European Title, Natalya Tweets Love For Fit Finley, Dax Harwood Wears His Bret Hart Socks
- Drew McIntyre has been quoted as saying the following about the retired WWE European title: "I just want it. I don’t like too many titles and [...]
May 11 - - Drew McIntyre has been quoted as saying the following about the retired WWE European title: "I just want it. I don’t like too many titles and [...]
May 11
Date For WWE NXT In Your House 2022 Special Revealed
WWE reportedly has set a date for their next special event, with PWInsider revealing that NXT In Your House will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022.[...]
May 11 - WWE reportedly has set a date for their next special event, with PWInsider revealing that NXT In Your House will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022.[...]
May 11
Juice Robinson Doesn't Give A "Rat’s Ass" About AEW
NJPW superstar Juice Robinson recently was interviewed by the NJPW press about a wide range of topics, including why he decided to fool people into th[...]
May 11 - NJPW superstar Juice Robinson recently was interviewed by the NJPW press about a wide range of topics, including why he decided to fool people into th[...]
May 11
WWE Announces Charlotte Flair Is "Out Indefinitely" On Today's The Bump
WWE announced on today's episode of WWE The Bump that Charlotte Flair will be "out of action indefinitely" following her defeat to Ronda Rousey at Sun[...]
May 11 - WWE announced on today's episode of WWE The Bump that Charlotte Flair will be "out of action indefinitely" following her defeat to Ronda Rousey at Sun[...]
May 11
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Will Be Returning To Arthur Ashe Stadium Later This Year
AEW will be returning to New York City at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium later this year. The company held its first stadium show there last September w[...]
May 11 - AEW will be returning to New York City at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium later this year. The company held its first stadium show there last September w[...]
May 11
Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Owen Hart Tournament Matches, Contract Signing, CM Punk In Action
AEW Dynamite airs live on TBS from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The first matches in The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s and W[...]
May 11 - AEW Dynamite airs live on TBS from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The first matches in The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s and W[...]
May 11
📸 PHOTO: New Ring Of Honor Logo Revealed
ROH Acquisition Co in Jacksonville has applied to trademark a new ROH logo. The description for use of the logo reads: “Entertainment se[...]
May 11 - ROH Acquisition Co in Jacksonville has applied to trademark a new ROH logo. The description for use of the logo reads: “Entertainment se[...]
May 11
Two WWE Premium Live Events To Go Head-To-Head With UFC Events
WWE is set to go head-to-head with UFC this July. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed two upcoming UFC events being hel[...]
May 11 - WWE is set to go head-to-head with UFC this July. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed two upcoming UFC events being hel[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π