Hahaha. Perfect answer. Zero interest and keep using MY finish. What a garbage 😂😂😂 https://t.co/tfCGN7s7yV pic.twitter.com/kmtRPXnDER

- Kenta has responded to CM Punk, who recently said he has no interest in wrestling him:

- WWE has appointed Suzette Ramirez-Carr as their new Chief Human Resources Officer. She has worked for a number of businesses, including senior positions with United Talent Agency (UTA), Beautycounter, and Oaktree Capital Management. In WWE she will have oversight into Talent Acquisition, Employee Experience, Development and Engagement, and HR Operations and Training.

It’s funny how we decide to handle our emotions. I had kind of a bad week but wasn’t able to handle what I was feeling because I didn’t have time to. Yesterday I got home, and allowed myself to just be sad, which I needed needed. Processing is an important step. Make time for it.

- WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton took to Twitter to reveal she has had a bad week, but has allowed herself time to be sad and process her emotions:

Jeff Hardy Discusses Meeting Tony Khan, Biggest Difference Between AEW and WWE

Kayla Braxton's Had A Bad Week, WWE Appoints New Executive, KENTA Responds To CM Punk

Update On Roman Reigns' WWE Scheduled, Off Hell In A Cell PPV

Dark Side Of The Ring Jokes About AEW Segment, MJF's Mom In Attendance At Dynamite, Darby Allin's Crazy Bump

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW Star Replaced In Owen Hart Tournament Due To Injury

AEW Dynamite Results – May 11, 2022

Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match Set For NWA Alwayz Ready

SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

Sunny Fires Back At Bill Demott For Requesting Her WWE Hall Of Fame Removal

Owen Hart’s Family In Attendance For Tonight's AEW Dynamite In Long Island

A Look At The AEW Catering Team, AEW Control Center Previews Dynamite, Danhausen Meets, Brian Quinn

Riddle Teaching Current and Former WWE Stars Jiu-Jitsu, Roddy Piper Flashback, Brian Gewirtz Book Update

NWA Announces Women's Championship Match For Alwayz Ready PPV

WWE NXT 2.0 On May 10 Draws Lowest Viewership On USA Network

New Forbidden Door Promo Featuring Bryan Danielson, Tony Khan Talks Upcoming AEW PPV's, More

Ric Flair Back Training With Jay Lethal, Watch This Week’s WWE The Bump, MSG Pre-Sale Code

Drew McIntyre Wants The European Title, Natalya Tweets Love For Fit Finley, Dax Harwood Wears His Bret Hart Socks

Date For WWE NXT In Your House 2022 Special Revealed

Juice Robinson Doesn't Give A "Rat’s Ass" About AEW

WWE Announces Charlotte Flair Is "Out Indefinitely" On Today's The Bump

Tony Khan Confirms AEW Will Be Returning To Arthur Ashe Stadium Later This Year

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Owen Hart Tournament Matches, Contract Signing, CM Punk In Action

📸 PHOTO: New Ring Of Honor Logo Revealed

