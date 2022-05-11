🎟 https://t.co/YhcbNQe5Xl ! BREAKING: NWA President @Billy has announced the main event for #ALWAYZREADY will in fact be @TheMattCardona vs @RealNickAldis ! But… what KIND of match will it be?! Stay tuned for more and grab tickets today! pic.twitter.com/asirckQL6o

Below is the updated lineup for the show is:

The National Wrestling Association has announced Matt Cardona will defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at Alwayz Ready on June 11. Cardona will defend his championship Nick Aldis in a stipulation match to be revealed by Billy Corgan by early next week.

» More News From This Feed

Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match Set For NWA Alwayz Ready

The National Wrestling Association has announced Matt Cardona will defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at Alwayz Ready on June 11. Cardona will defend his championship Nick Aldis in a stipu[...] May 11 - The National Wrestling Association has announced Matt Cardona will defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at Alwayz Ready on June 11. Cardona will defend his championship Nick Aldis in a stipu[...]

SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite in Long Island to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, check out the results below courtesy of PWInsider: - Bear Bronson defeated[...] May 11 - AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite in Long Island to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, check out the results below courtesy of PWInsider: - Bear Bronson defeated[...]

Sunny Fires Back At Bill Demott For Requesting Her WWE Hall Of Fame Removal

We previously reported former WWE Superstar and trainer Bill DeMott shared a press release calling for WWE to remove Tammy "Sunny" Sytch from their Hall Of Fame following her recent DUI arrest after s[...] May 11 - We previously reported former WWE Superstar and trainer Bill DeMott shared a press release calling for WWE to remove Tammy "Sunny" Sytch from their Hall Of Fame following her recent DUI arrest after s[...]

Owen Hart’s Family In Attendance For Tonight's AEW Dynamite In Long Island

Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that the family of the late great Owen Hart are in attendance tonight at AEW Dynamite in Long Island. He posted the following photo of the family backstage. The family[...] May 11 - Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that the family of the late great Owen Hart are in attendance tonight at AEW Dynamite in Long Island. He posted the following photo of the family backstage. The family[...]

A Look At The AEW Catering Team, AEW Control Center Previews Dynamite, Danhausen Meets, Brian Quinn

- Emi Sakura has posted a thank you to the AEW catering team who keep all the talent fed and healthy on the road. The catering team consists of Ari, Sabina, Matt and Jeff (not to be confused with The [...] May 11 - - Emi Sakura has posted a thank you to the AEW catering team who keep all the talent fed and healthy on the road. The catering team consists of Ari, Sabina, Matt and Jeff (not to be confused with The [...]

Riddle Teaching Current and Former WWE Stars Jiu-Jitsu, Roddy Piper Flashback, Brian Gewirtz Book Update

- RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle posted a photo of himself teaching jiu-jitsu to several NXT and former WWE stars. The photo features NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes, NXT star Bodhi Hayw[...] May 11 - - RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle posted a photo of himself teaching jiu-jitsu to several NXT and former WWE stars. The photo features NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes, NXT star Bodhi Hayw[...]

NWA Announces Women's Championship Match For Alwayz Ready PPV

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that Kamille will be defending the NWA women's championship against frequent Kilynn King at the upcoming Alwayz Ready special, which takes place at the Kn[...] May 11 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that Kamille will be defending the NWA women's championship against frequent Kilynn King at the upcoming Alwayz Ready special, which takes place at the Kn[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 On May 10 Draws Lowest Viewership On USA Network

This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on May 11 drew 533,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from the 61,000 viewers who watched the week previous. The 2-hour broadcast scored a very low[...] May 11 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on May 11 drew 533,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from the 61,000 viewers who watched the week previous. The 2-hour broadcast scored a very low[...]

New Forbidden Door Promo Featuring Bryan Danielson, Tony Khan Talks Upcoming AEW PPV's, More

- NJPW has released a new AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door promo featuring AEW star Bryan Danielson which can be watched below. The event will be held on Sunday, June 26 at the United Center in Chicago, Ill[...] May 11 - - NJPW has released a new AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door promo featuring AEW star Bryan Danielson which can be watched below. The event will be held on Sunday, June 26 at the United Center in Chicago, Ill[...]

Ric Flair Back Training With Jay Lethal, Watch This Week’s WWE The Bump, MSG Pre-Sale Code

- Ric Flair took part in another training session with Jay Lethal, He posted, “A Great Champion Deals With Setback, With A Comeback! WOOOOO!” Lethal and Flair had a memorable feud in TNA W[...] May 11 - - Ric Flair took part in another training session with Jay Lethal, He posted, “A Great Champion Deals With Setback, With A Comeback! WOOOOO!” Lethal and Flair had a memorable feud in TNA W[...]

Drew McIntyre Wants The European Title, Natalya Tweets Love For Fit Finley, Dax Harwood Wears His Bret Hart Socks

- Drew McIntyre has been quoted as saying the following about the retired WWE European title: "I just want it. I don’t like too many titles and there are a lot right now, but I just wanted it wh[...] May 11 - - Drew McIntyre has been quoted as saying the following about the retired WWE European title: "I just want it. I don’t like too many titles and there are a lot right now, but I just wanted it wh[...]

Date For WWE NXT In Your House 2022 Special Revealed

WWE reportedly has set a date for their next special event, with PWInsider revealing that NXT In Your House will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022. It remains unclear if the event will be hel[...] May 11 - WWE reportedly has set a date for their next special event, with PWInsider revealing that NXT In Your House will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022. It remains unclear if the event will be hel[...]

Juice Robinson Doesn't Give A "Rat’s Ass" About AEW

NJPW superstar Juice Robinson recently was interviewed by the NJPW press about a wide range of topics, including why he decided to fool people into thinking he was retiring, and an explanation as to w[...] May 11 - NJPW superstar Juice Robinson recently was interviewed by the NJPW press about a wide range of topics, including why he decided to fool people into thinking he was retiring, and an explanation as to w[...]

WWE Announces Charlotte Flair Is "Out Indefinitely" On Today's The Bump

WWE announced on today's episode of WWE The Bump that Charlotte Flair will be "out of action indefinitely" following her defeat to Ronda Rousey at Sunday night’s WrestleMania Backlash premium li[...] May 11 - WWE announced on today's episode of WWE The Bump that Charlotte Flair will be "out of action indefinitely" following her defeat to Ronda Rousey at Sunday night’s WrestleMania Backlash premium li[...]

Tony Khan Confirms AEW Will Be Returning To Arthur Ashe Stadium Later This Year

AEW will be returning to New York City at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium later this year. The company held its first stadium show there last September with a Grand Slam special edition of Dynamite, with[...] May 11 - AEW will be returning to New York City at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium later this year. The company held its first stadium show there last September with a Grand Slam special edition of Dynamite, with[...]

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Owen Hart Tournament Matches, Contract Signing, CM Punk In Action

AEW Dynamite airs live on TBS from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The first matches in The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s and Women’s Tournaments will headline the show. A[...] May 11 - AEW Dynamite airs live on TBS from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The first matches in The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s and Women’s Tournaments will headline the show. A[...]

📸 PHOTO: New Ring Of Honor Logo Revealed

ROH Acquisition Co in Jacksonville has applied to trademark a new ROH logo. The description for use of the logo reads: “Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performance[...] May 11 - ROH Acquisition Co in Jacksonville has applied to trademark a new ROH logo. The description for use of the logo reads: “Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performance[...]

Two WWE Premium Live Events To Go Head-To-Head With UFC Events

WWE is set to go head-to-head with UFC this July. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed two upcoming UFC events being held on the same night as WWE. The events are Money I[...] May 11 - WWE is set to go head-to-head with UFC this July. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed two upcoming UFC events being held on the same night as WWE. The events are Money I[...]

Eric Bischoff Blasts CM Punk's MMA Career In Twitter Spat

Eric Bischoff's online spat with CM Punk is the talk of the world of pro wrestling at the moment, with both men having differing opinions of AEW and its growth. Bischoff believes AEW needs to appeal t[...] May 11 - Eric Bischoff's online spat with CM Punk is the talk of the world of pro wrestling at the moment, with both men having differing opinions of AEW and its growth. Bischoff believes AEW needs to appeal t[...]

Jim Ross Says He's "Loving Life" Following Skin Cancer Battle

All Elite Wrestling commentator Jim Ross recently opened up about his battle with skin cancer last year on his Grilling JR podcast this week, and has said despite being cranky sometimes due to so[...] May 11 - All Elite Wrestling commentator Jim Ross recently opened up about his battle with skin cancer last year on his Grilling JR podcast this week, and has said despite being cranky sometimes due to so[...]

Guests For WWE The Bump, Chyna and Rhea Ripley Comparisons, Mia Yim On Mae Young Classic

- Drew Gulak, WWE Hall of Famer JBL, and US Champion Theory will be guests on tomorrow's episode of The Bump, airing on WWE YouTube and social channels. - On his latest podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Boo[...] May 10 - - Drew Gulak, WWE Hall of Famer JBL, and US Champion Theory will be guests on tomorrow's episode of The Bump, airing on WWE YouTube and social channels. - On his latest podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Boo[...]

Roderick Strong’s Diamond Mine Has A New Member

During Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, the newest member of Roderick Strong’s Diamond Mine stable was revealed. The Creed Brothers said they want to beat the Vikings the right way, making [...] May 10 - During Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, the newest member of Roderick Strong’s Diamond Mine stable was revealed. The Creed Brothers said they want to beat the Vikings the right way, making [...]

SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT which will air on Friday's episode of NXT Level Up, check out the results below, per Wrestling Inc: - Trick Williams defeated Javier Bernal - Elektra Lop[...] May 10 - WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT which will air on Friday's episode of NXT Level Up, check out the results below, per Wrestling Inc: - Trick Williams defeated Javier Bernal - Elektra Lop[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results - May 10, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (May 10, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Week on NXT Spring Breakin' We op[...] May 10 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (May 10, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Week on NXT Spring Breakin' We op[...]