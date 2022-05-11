Riddle Teaching Current and Former WWE Stars Jiu-Jitsu, Roddy Piper Flashback, Brian Gewirtz Book Update

- RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle posted a photo of himself teaching jiu-jitsu to several NXT and former WWE stars. The photo features NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes, NXT star Bodhi Hayward, former WWE star Killer Kross, former NXT talent Curt Stallion.

- WWE has posted a bonus clip of the A&E Biography episode about Roddy Piper.

Nobody knew what to expect when “Rowdy” Roddy Piper opened his mouth! See the best of his unpredictable talk show in this bonus clip from @Biography : “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/LsUVqYwtIe

- Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz has a new book coming out called, There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE. Check out the description of the book below, courtesy of book publisher 12 Books:

Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz brings readers behind the scenes for an unprecedented look at the chaotic, surreal, unbelievable backstage world of the WWE.

With untold stories from a career spanning over 15 years and featuring the biggest names and controversial moments in wrestling history, THERE’S JUST ONE PROBLEM is an honest, unflinching look on how an introverted life-long fan unexpectedly became one the most powerful men in all of professional wrestling.

For decades wrestling was shrouded in secrecy. It had larger than life personalities, bone crunching physicality and jaw-dropping theatrics but backstage it was an industry devoid of outsiders. Then in 1999, after working together on a special for MTV, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson turned to 26-year old television writer Brian Gewirtz and asked “You ever consider writing for WWE?” That question, and its answer, would have a profound effect on both of their lives for years to come.

THERE’S JUST ONE PROBLEM is a story about perseverance, tenacity, and steel chairs. Most writers in the WWE last for a matter of months; Gewirtz was there for over 15 years, writing some of most memorable and infamous storylines in WWE history (covering the “Attitude Era”, the “Ruthless Aggression Era” and into the “PG” and “Reality” eras).

Throughout this journey Gewirtz found himself becoming both friend and antagonist to some of the biggest names in WWE history – Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Stephanie McMahon, Bill Goldberg, Paul Heyman, Chris Jericho, Shawn Michaels, and the two men who he worked the most closely with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. These men not only shaped his life professionally but also personally, forcing him to grow and change both as a writer and a human being.

So how does a lifelong fan and outsider break through to become the ultimate insider? How does a low-key personality deal directly with his boss, the most brash, unpredictable “alpha male” on the planet, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon? How does one gain respect in a locker room that wants nothing more than to see him disappear? Where does one go when every year in wrestling takes you further away from the writing career you always wanted? Taking advice from his idol, the late “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, when you’re so full of fear, there’s only one way to push through: become fearless.