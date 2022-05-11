Drew McIntyre Wants The European Title, Natalya Tweets Love For Fit Finley, Dax Harwood Wears His Bret Hart Socks

- Drew McIntyre has been quoted as saying the following about the retired WWE European title: "I just want it. I don’t like too many titles and there are a lot right now, but I just wanted it when I was a kid. So just bring it back, let me win it and then I’ll retire it. Give old Drew the European title for young Drew."

Drew McIntyre on the European title: "I just want it. I don’t like too many titles and there are a lot right now, but I just wanted it when I was a kid. So just bring it back, let me win it and then I’ll retire it. Give old Drew the European title for young Drew." pic.twitter.com/MDIWaes580 — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) May 11, 2022

- Natalya, who worked last night's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, took to her Twitter to show some love and thanks to WWE producer Fit Finlay. She credits the ring veteran for laying the foundations for women on the brand.

Last night’s @WWENXT was a very special show dominated by women. The man who laid down the foundation for the women in @WWE to have what we have today is Fit Finlay. What a privilege it was to work with him last night and be a part of the magic he creates. @ringfox1 pic.twitter.com/cvuBU0W2cK — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 11, 2022

- FTR's Dax Harwood will be wearing his Bret Hart socks tonight to AEW Dynamite.