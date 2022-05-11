WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jim Ross Says He's "Loving Life" Following Skin Cancer Battle
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 11, 2022
All Elite Wrestling commentator Jim Ross recently opened up about his battle with skin cancer last year on his Grilling JR podcast this week, and has said despite being cranky sometimes due to some lingering pain, he is "loving life" in AEW.
“I’m loving life. I’m very blessed and I’m healthy. I took my 22nd radiation treatment in the morning here in Jacksonville. All the treatments were in Jacksonville. That night we had our show at Daily’s Place. I had made it a personal challenge from J.R. to J.R. that I’m going to get that last treatment, I’m going to come home and shower, I’m getting my fat ass to work, and I was on the air that night. I knew that it was going to take a certain amount of health and healing and good luck for all of that to work together. That’s how much I love the business. I came back 30 days early because I didn’t want to miss anymore. My opportunities for AEW and Tony Khan, with all the guys there, I’m very blessed to have this situation in my lap, and as long as I can still do my work and not embarrass myself, as long as I can deliver, why not? What else am I going to do? This is my life. All I’m doing is living my life and I’m loving every damn minute of it. I really appreciate everybody’s support and patience with me over time. Sometimes I’m a little cranky, but you have to understand that I’m never pain free anymore. That’s what is challenging.”