Guests For WWE The Bump, Chyna and Rhea Ripley Comparisons, Mia Yim On Mae Young Classic

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 10, 2022

- Drew Gulak, WWE Hall of Famer JBL, and US Champion Theory will be guests on tomorrow's episode of The Bump, airing on WWE YouTube and social channels.

- On his latest podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T discusses the Chyna and Rhea Ripley Comparisons:

 
- Mia Yim has published her first video on YouTube looking back at her time on the Mae Young Classic in WWE. "I am comfortable enough to talk about my experience in wwe. The good, the bad, and the ugly. This first episode is about my MYC times and finally getting signed!"
 
 

Roderick Strong’s Diamond Mine Has A New Member
During Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, the newest member of Roderick Strong’s Diamond Mine stable was revealed. The Creed Brothers said th[...]
SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT which will air on Friday's episode of NXT Level Up, check out the results below, per Wrestling Inc: - Tr[...]
WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results - May 10, 2022
WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (May 10, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. [...]
AEW Dark Results - May 10, 2022
Jay Lethal w/ Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh defeated Jake Something via Pinfall (4:23) ~ Alex Reynolds defeated Jake Manning via Pinfall (3:47) [...]
Bracket Announced For WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament
WWE has announced the bracket for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament which kicks off tonight on NXT 2.0 on USA Network: - Nikkita Lyons vs. Ar[...]
WWE RAW Viewership Rises For Post-WrestleMania Backlash Episode
The viewership for WWE RAW on May 9, which was the post-WrestleMania Backlash episode has been revealed. Brandon Thurston reports the 3-hour broadcast[...]
WWE Hall Of Famer Mike Tyson Not Facing Charges For Punching A Plane Passenger
WWE Hall Of Famer Mike Tyson will not face criminal charges following a recent incident on an airplane in San Francisco. The WWE Hall of Famer was fil[...]
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star To Debut On AEW Dark Tonight
AEW has announced eleven matches for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which will air at 7 PM ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. The episode will [...]
AEW's The Best Friends Set To Appear On Netflix Show Floor Is Lava
Orange Cassidy revealed on Twitter this week that he is appearing on season 2 of Floor Is Lava, which  will premiere on Friday, June 3 on Netflix[...]
WWE Hall Of Famer Antonio Inoki Provides Health Update
WWE Hall Of Famer Antonio Inoki has provided an update on his health after being diagnosed with systemic transthyretin amyloidosis in recent years. Du[...]
CM Punk Has Had Enough Of Eric Bischoff's Views On AEW
CM Punk has had enough of Eric Bischoff talking about AEW, and has taken to social media to respond to Bischoff who on his most recent episode of the [...]
⏪ ON THIS DAY: 17 Years Ago, John Cena Debuted His First Studio Album "You Can’t See Me"
On May 10, 2005, Columbia Records and the WWE released You Can't See Me, the debut album by John Cena. Cena and his cousin Tha Trademarc teamed [...]
Preview For Tonight's NWA Powerrr, Matt Cardona In Tag Action, Women's No. 1 Contenders Match
NWA Powerrr returns on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST tonight. Check out the full lineup for the show below. - Matt Cardona & The Cardonas vs. Nick Aldis[...]
WWE Files Trademark For A New Ring Name
WWE recently filed to trademark a new ring name, "Rip Fowler." The trademark was filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on[...]
Fourth Member Rumored For Edge’s Judgement Day Stable
Rhea Ripley joined Edge’s new Judgment Day stable during WrestleMania Backlash, marking a new chapter in her WWE career. A hooded individual he[...]
Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 - Bron Breakker Update, Alba Fyre Returns, NXT Women’s Breakout
Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will feature the NXT Spring Breakin’ special fallout. The big news out of last week's broadcast special was[...]
Bill DeMott Is Campaigning To Have Sunny Removed From WWE Hall Of Fame
Former WWE Superstar and trainer Bill DeMott has called on the company to remove Tammy "Sunny" Sytch from the Hall Of Fame following her recent arrest[...]
Mike Chioda Reveals How He Caused A Cameraman's Concussion Because Of Vince McMahon
During the latest episode of Monday Mailbag for AdeFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda discussed Vince McMahon and some traveling stories. Check[...]
WWE Still Planning Tag Team Title Unification Match, But Will Not Unify The Tiles
WWE has been teasing a tag title unification match for a while now, although apparently they never had any real plans to follow through with it. They[...]
Roman Reigns Reportedly Taking A Number Of Weeks Off WWE TV This Summer
We recently reported WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns has signed a new WWE deal with a reduced schedule. It appears that the new contra[...]
WWE Repurposed Ten Year Old Crowd Footage For WrestleMania Backlash Vignette
In a bit of a funny story, WWE repurposed old crowd footage from ten years ago for a recent video package during WrestleMania Backlash. The hype vign[...]
Alexa Bliss Makes Surprise Return On Monday's WWE RAW
Alexa Bliss made her surprise return to WWE RAW on USA Network tonight. Sonya Deville was told by Adam Pearce that she would be in action but did not[...]
Edge Reveals New Hairstyle On Monday's WWE RAW
During tonight's WWE RAW, Edge revealed a new hairstyle in a segment that officially introduced Rhea Ripley as a member of Judgment Day. Ripley made [...]
AEW Dark Elevation Results - May 9, 2022
Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan '5' Angels & 10) defeated Ryan Mooney, Diego, Josh Fuller & Brandon Scott via Pinfall (4:29) ~ A[...]
