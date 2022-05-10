Former IMPACT Wrestling Star To Debut On AEW Dark Tonight
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 10, 2022
AEW has announced eleven matches for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which will air at 7 PM ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. The episode will feature the debut of former IMPACT Wrestling star Jake Something.
Check out the full card below:
- Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue
- Abadon vs. Vicky Dreamboat
- Jay Lethal vs. Jake Something in his debut
- Jora Johl vs. Trip Jordy
- Rohit Raju vs. Adam Priest
- Serpentico vs. Shawn Dean
- Alex Reynolds vs. Jake Manning
- Evil Uno and 10 vs. Tiger Ruas and Cezar Bononi
- The Gunn Club (Austin, Colten) vs. Fly Def (Zack Mason, Warren Johnson)
- Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson vs. Brick City Boyz (Victor Chase, J-Cruz)
- Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo vs. Kevin Knight and The OKC
