WWE Hall Of Famer Antonio Inoki Provides Health Update

“I heard the details a couple of days ago. I can’t say, ‘Accidents like this can’t be helped,’ but I guess a wrestler’s neck is the most important thing. I used to bridge with hundreds of kilograms of weights, and I was probably the heaviest man in the world. Conversely, wrestling is sometimes seen as a very lenient sport, but on the other hand, it has its own harsh side. I’ve been sent to the hospital several times in my nearly 60 years, and there are many bad places… “I can’t say sweet words. I can’t say anything sweet, like, ‘Please get better soon.’ I heard that he is very seriously injured. Cervical vertebrae injuries are scary, you know. Even though I exercise my neck, it still depends on the angle at which I catch myself.”

“As you can see, I can’t fake it… I’ve almost died about four times, to the surprise of even the doctors, but I’m still alive. That ‘you look fine’ was the selling point. I can’t exert energy unless I’m really healthy, so I take care of myself every day. Hospitalization? I’ve been in and out of the hospital for about three years now (laughs)."

WWE Hall Of Famer Antonio Inoki has provided an update on his health after being diagnosed with systemic transthyretin amyloidosis in recent years. During an interview with Tokyo Sports .

Former IMPACT Wrestling Star To Debut On AEW Dark Tonight

AEW has announced eleven matches for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which will air at 7 PM ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. The episode will feature the debut of former IMPACT Wrestling star [...] May 10 - AEW has announced eleven matches for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which will air at 7 PM ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. The episode will feature the debut of former IMPACT Wrestling star [...]

AEW's The Best Friends Set To Appear On Netflix Show Floor Is Lava

Orange Cassidy revealed on Twitter this week that he is appearing on season 2 of Floor Is Lava, which will premiere on Friday, June 3 on Netflix. Cassidy will join Kris Statlander and Chuck[...] May 10 - Orange Cassidy revealed on Twitter this week that he is appearing on season 2 of Floor Is Lava, which will premiere on Friday, June 3 on Netflix. Cassidy will join Kris Statlander and Chuck[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Antonio Inoki has provided an update on his health after being diagnosed with systemic transthyretin amyloidosis in recent years. During an interview with Tokyo Sports. On his curre[...] May 10 - WWE Hall Of Famer Antonio Inoki has provided an update on his health after being diagnosed with systemic transthyretin amyloidosis in recent years. During an interview with Tokyo Sports. On his curre[...]

CM Punk Has Had Enough Of Eric Bischoff's Views On AEW

CM Punk has had enough of Eric Bischoff talking about AEW, and has taken to social media to respond to Bischoff who on his most recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast had the following to say about AE[...] May 10 - CM Punk has had enough of Eric Bischoff talking about AEW, and has taken to social media to respond to Bischoff who on his most recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast had the following to say about AE[...]

⏪ ON THIS DAY: 17 Years Ago, John Cena Debuted His First Studio Album "You Can’t See Me"

On May 10, 2005, Columbia Records and the WWE released You Can't See Me, the debut album by John Cena. Cena and his cousin Tha Trademarc teamed up to produce the album which debuted at #15 on th[...] May 10 - On May 10, 2005, Columbia Records and the WWE released You Can't See Me, the debut album by John Cena. Cena and his cousin Tha Trademarc teamed up to produce the album which debuted at #15 on th[...]

Preview For Tonight's NWA Powerrr, Matt Cardona In Tag Action, Women's No. 1 Contenders Match

NWA Powerrr returns on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST tonight. Check out the full lineup for the show below. - Matt Cardona & The Cardonas vs. Nick Aldis & The Commonwealth Connection - Kamille (wit[...] May 10 - NWA Powerrr returns on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST tonight. Check out the full lineup for the show below. - Matt Cardona & The Cardonas vs. Nick Aldis & The Commonwealth Connection - Kamille (wit[...]

WWE Files Trademark For A New Ring Name

WWE recently filed to trademark a new ring name, "Rip Fowler." The trademark was filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on May 4, 2022. The description for the trademark a[...] May 10 - WWE recently filed to trademark a new ring name, "Rip Fowler." The trademark was filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on May 4, 2022. The description for the trademark a[...]

Fourth Member Rumored For Edge’s Judgement Day Stable

Rhea Ripley joined Edge’s new Judgment Day stable during WrestleMania Backlash, marking a new chapter in her WWE career. A hooded individual helped the Hall of Famer’s win on Sunday night[...] May 10 - Rhea Ripley joined Edge’s new Judgment Day stable during WrestleMania Backlash, marking a new chapter in her WWE career. A hooded individual helped the Hall of Famer’s win on Sunday night[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 - Bron Breakker Update, Alba Fyre Returns, NXT Women’s Breakout

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will feature the NXT Spring Breakin’ special fallout. The big news out of last week's broadcast special was Joe Gacy’s disciples carrying NXT Champion [...] May 10 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will feature the NXT Spring Breakin’ special fallout. The big news out of last week's broadcast special was Joe Gacy’s disciples carrying NXT Champion [...]

Bill DeMott Is Campaigning To Have Sunny Removed From WWE Hall Of Fame

Former WWE Superstar and trainer Bill DeMott has called on the company to remove Tammy "Sunny" Sytch from the Hall Of Fame following her recent arrest after being involved in a fatal car accident due [...] May 10 - Former WWE Superstar and trainer Bill DeMott has called on the company to remove Tammy "Sunny" Sytch from the Hall Of Fame following her recent arrest after being involved in a fatal car accident due [...]

Mike Chioda Reveals How He Caused A Cameraman's Concussion Because Of Vince McMahon

During the latest episode of Monday Mailbag for AdeFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda discussed Vince McMahon and some traveling stories. Check out the highlights below: On not getting much sl[...] May 10 - During the latest episode of Monday Mailbag for AdeFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda discussed Vince McMahon and some traveling stories. Check out the highlights below: On not getting much sl[...]

WWE Still Planning Tag Team Title Unification Match, But Will Not Unify The Tiles

WWE has been teasing a tag title unification match for a while now, although apparently they never had any real plans to follow through with it. They had announced a unification match for Sunday's Wr[...] May 10 - WWE has been teasing a tag title unification match for a while now, although apparently they never had any real plans to follow through with it. They had announced a unification match for Sunday's Wr[...]

Roman Reigns Reportedly Taking A Number Of Weeks Off WWE TV This Summer

We recently reported WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns has signed a new WWE deal with a reduced schedule. It appears that the new contract will go into motion very soon as a report from [...] May 10 - We recently reported WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns has signed a new WWE deal with a reduced schedule. It appears that the new contract will go into motion very soon as a report from [...]

WWE Repurposed Ten Year Old Crowd Footage For WrestleMania Backlash Vignette

In a bit of a funny story, WWE repurposed old crowd footage from ten years ago for a recent video package during WrestleMania Backlash. The hype vignette for Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin did a pretty[...] May 10 - In a bit of a funny story, WWE repurposed old crowd footage from ten years ago for a recent video package during WrestleMania Backlash. The hype vignette for Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin did a pretty[...]

Alexa Bliss Makes Surprise Return On Monday's WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss made her surprise return to WWE RAW on USA Network tonight. Sonya Deville was told by Adam Pearce that she would be in action but did not inform her who her opponent was going to be. Pear[...] May 09 - Alexa Bliss made her surprise return to WWE RAW on USA Network tonight. Sonya Deville was told by Adam Pearce that she would be in action but did not inform her who her opponent was going to be. Pear[...]

Edge Reveals New Hairstyle On Monday's WWE RAW

During tonight's WWE RAW, Edge revealed a new hairstyle in a segment that officially introduced Rhea Ripley as a member of Judgment Day. Ripley made it clear it was the easiest decision of her life a[...] May 09 - During tonight's WWE RAW, Edge revealed a new hairstyle in a segment that officially introduced Rhea Ripley as a member of Judgment Day. Ripley made it clear it was the easiest decision of her life a[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results - May 9, 2022

Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan '5' Angels & 10) defeated Ryan Mooney, Diego, Josh Fuller & Brandon Scott via Pinfall (4:29) ~ Abadon defeated Emi Sakura via Pinfall (4:28) ~ S[...] May 09 - Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan '5' Angels & 10) defeated Ryan Mooney, Diego, Josh Fuller & Brandon Scott via Pinfall (4:29) ~ Abadon defeated Emi Sakura via Pinfall (4:28) ~ S[...]

WWE RAW Results - May 9, 2022

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (May 9, 2022): XL Center - Hartford, CT, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Night on WrestleMania Backlash... We open w[...] May 09 - WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (May 9, 2022): XL Center - Hartford, CT, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Night on WrestleMania Backlash... We open w[...]

Big Spoiler For Tonight's WWE RAW

A big return will take place on tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network. According to Fightful Select, Alexa Bliss is scheduled for a match against Sonya Deville. Alexa Bliss originally returned to RAW[...] May 09 - A big return will take place on tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network. According to Fightful Select, Alexa Bliss is scheduled for a match against Sonya Deville. Alexa Bliss originally returned to RAW[...]

AEW Announces Full Lineup For Tomorrow’s Dark, In-Ring Debut Scheduled

AEW has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of Dark, which will feature the in-ring debut of Jake Something. Check it out below: - Tiger Ruas/Cezar Bononi vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno [...] May 09 - AEW has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of Dark, which will feature the in-ring debut of Jake Something. Check it out below: - Tiger Ruas/Cezar Bononi vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno [...]

Cody Rhodes Set For Title Match On Tonight's WWE RAW

WWE RAW will broadcast live from Hartford, CT at the XL Center for tonight. The company has announced its first match of the night which will see Cody Rhodes challenging Theory for the United States [...] May 09 - WWE RAW will broadcast live from Hartford, CT at the XL Center for tonight. The company has announced its first match of the night which will see Cody Rhodes challenging Theory for the United States [...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases For WrestleMania Backlash Go-Home Episode

The May 6 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX saw viewership increase to 1.998 million viewers bs. the 1.953 million a week ago, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The episode was the go-home[...] May 09 - The May 6 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX saw viewership increase to 1.998 million viewers bs. the 1.953 million a week ago, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The episode was the go-home[...]

AEW Rampage Pulled In Lowest Ever Viewership For May 6 Episode

The viewership for the May 6 edition of AEW Rampage has been revealed with Brandon Thurston reporting that the show drew 292,000 viewers, which was down significantly from the week previous of 464,000[...] May 09 - The viewership for the May 6 edition of AEW Rampage has been revealed with Brandon Thurston reporting that the show drew 292,000 viewers, which was down significantly from the week previous of 464,000[...]

Pat Buck Explains Why He Left WWE For AEW

AEW's Pat Buck returned to wrestle for his promotion WrestlePro where he wrestled former AEW star Joey Janela. Following the match Buck addressed leaving WWE for AEW, here is what he had to say, court[...] May 09 - AEW's Pat Buck returned to wrestle for his promotion WrestlePro where he wrestled former AEW star Joey Janela. Following the match Buck addressed leaving WWE for AEW, here is what he had to say, court[...]