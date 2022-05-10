⏪ ON THIS DAY: 17 Years Ago, John Cena Debuted His First Studio Album "You Can’t See Me"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 10, 2022

On May 10, 2005, Columbia Records and the WWE released You Can't See Me, the debut album by John Cena.

Cena and his cousin Tha Trademarc teamed up to produce the album which debuted at #15 on the Billboard 200 charts with over 143,000 copies sold in the first week released.

Previous to this he released one track, "Basic Thuganomics," on the WWE Originals album, which featured wrestlers singing and rapping original songs.

The full track list:

1. The Time is Now

2. Don't Fuck with us

3. Flow Easy (featuring Bumpy Knuckles)

4. Right Now

5. Make it Loud

6. Just Another Day

7. Summer Flings (featuring Rue DeBona)

8. Keep Frontin' (featuring Bumpy Knuckles & Big L)

9. We Didn't Want You to Know

10. Bad, Bad Man (featuring Bumpy Knuckles)

11. Running Game

12. Beantown (featuring Esoteric)

13. This is How We Roll

14. What Now? (featuring Kristin Ezbicki)

15. Know the Rep (featuring Bumpy Knuckles)

16. Chain Gang is the Clique

17. If it All Ended Tomorrow