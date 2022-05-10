WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview For Tonight's NWA Powerrr, Matt Cardona In Tag Action, Women's No. 1 Contenders Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 10, 2022

NWA Powerrr returns on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST tonight. Check out the full lineup for the show below.

- Matt Cardona & The Cardonas vs. Nick Aldis & The Commonwealth Connection

- Kamille (with Thom Latimer) vs. Paola Blaze

- Matt Taven vs. Judias

- Dirty Sexy Boys vs. Miserably Faithful

-  Women’s Title No. 1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match: Chelsea Green vs. Jennacide vs. KiLynn King


