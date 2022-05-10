Fourth Member Rumored For Edge’s Judgement Day Stable

Rhea Ripley joined Edge’s new Judgment Day stable during WrestleMania Backlash, marking a new chapter in her WWE career.

A hooded individual helped the Hall of Famer’s win on Sunday night, attacking AJ Styles to set Edge up to execute the cross-face submission. The mysterious assailant revealed themselves to be Ripley.

On Monday's Ripley made it clear it was the easiest decision of her life and is done signing autographs at the airport. She also said that she is done being used and that is why she decided on joining The Judgment Day. She went on to defeat her former tag team partner Liv Morgan.

PWInsider reports that there is some internal discussion about adding a fourth member to the stable.

Rhea Ripley reveals herself as Edge’s newest disciple: WrestleMania Backlash (WWE Network Exclusive)