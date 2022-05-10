WWE Still Planning Tag Team Title Unification Match, But Will Not Unify The Tiles

WWE has been teasing a tag title unification match for a while now, although apparently they never had any real plans to follow through with it.

They had announced a unification match for Sunday's WrestleMania Backlash, however, they then changed course and announced a six-man tag instead with no title defense, RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre vs. The Bloodline.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained WWE is planning on holding the unification match, but that the championships will not actually be unified, as if that wasn't confusing enough!