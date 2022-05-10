WWE Repurposed Ten Year Old Crowd Footage For WrestleMania Backlash Vignette

Fans pointed out how it must have been surreal for those fans shown on camera to see themselves ten years later as if no time had passed at all.

While watching Backlash, I noticed during the recap of Happy Corbin vs Madcap Moss they used crowd shots from 10 years ago. I know they manipulate the crowds in the recaps, but damn a 10-year difference. Lol @BrockLesnarGuy #WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/E5dmf142bi

The hype vignette for Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin did a pretty accurate job of re-telling the storyline, but with one little addition: they included a crowd shot from John Cena's return as the Doctor of Thuganomics back in 2012 during his feud with The Rock.

In a bit of a funny story, WWE repurposed old crowd footage from ten years ago for a recent video package during WrestleMania Backlash.

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 - Bron Breakker Update, Alba Fyre Returns, NXT Women’s Breakout

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will feature the NXT Spring Breakin’ special fallout. The big news out of last week's broadcast special was[...] May 10 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will feature the NXT Spring Breakin’ special fallout. The big news out of last week's broadcast special was[...]

Bill DeMott Is Campaigning To Have Sunny Removed From WWE Hall Of Fame

Former WWE Superstar and trainer Bill DeMott has called on the company to remove Tammy "Sunny" Sytch from the Hall Of Fame following her recent arrest[...] May 10 - Former WWE Superstar and trainer Bill DeMott has called on the company to remove Tammy "Sunny" Sytch from the Hall Of Fame following her recent arrest[...]

Mike Chioda Reveals How He Caused A Cameraman's Concussion Because Of Vince McMahon

During the latest episode of Monday Mailbag for AdeFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda discussed Vince McMahon and some traveling stories. Check[...] May 10 - During the latest episode of Monday Mailbag for AdeFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda discussed Vince McMahon and some traveling stories. Check[...]

WWE Still Planning Tag Team Title Unification Match, But Will Not Unify The Tiles

WWE has been teasing a tag title unification match for a while now, although apparently they never had any real plans to follow through with it. They[...] May 10 - WWE has been teasing a tag title unification match for a while now, although apparently they never had any real plans to follow through with it. They[...]

Roman Reigns Reportedly Taking A Number Of Weeks Off WWE TV This Summer

We recently reported WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns has signed a new WWE deal with a reduced schedule. It appears that the new contra[...] May 10 - We recently reported WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns has signed a new WWE deal with a reduced schedule. It appears that the new contra[...]

Alexa Bliss Makes Surprise Return On Monday's WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss made her surprise return to WWE RAW on USA Network tonight. Sonya Deville was told by Adam Pearce that she would be in action but did not[...] May 09 - Alexa Bliss made her surprise return to WWE RAW on USA Network tonight. Sonya Deville was told by Adam Pearce that she would be in action but did not[...]

Edge Reveals New Hairstyle On Monday's WWE RAW

During tonight's WWE RAW, Edge revealed a new hairstyle in a segment that officially introduced Rhea Ripley as a member of Judgment Day. Ripley made [...] May 09 - During tonight's WWE RAW, Edge revealed a new hairstyle in a segment that officially introduced Rhea Ripley as a member of Judgment Day. Ripley made [...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results - May 9, 2022

Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan '5' Angels & 10) defeated Ryan Mooney, Diego, Josh Fuller & Brandon Scott via Pinfall (4:29) ~ A[...] May 09 - Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan '5' Angels & 10) defeated Ryan Mooney, Diego, Josh Fuller & Brandon Scott via Pinfall (4:29) ~ A[...]

WWE RAW Results - May 9, 2022

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (May 9, 2022): XL Center - Hartford, CT, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. [...] May 09 - WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (May 9, 2022): XL Center - Hartford, CT, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. [...]

Big Spoiler For Tonight's WWE RAW

A big return will take place on tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network. According to Fightful Select, Alexa Bliss is scheduled for a match against Son[...] May 09 - A big return will take place on tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network. According to Fightful Select, Alexa Bliss is scheduled for a match against Son[...]

AEW Announces Full Lineup For Tomorrow’s Dark, In-Ring Debut Scheduled

AEW has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of Dark, which will feature the in-ring debut of Jake Something. Check it out below: -[...] May 09 - AEW has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of Dark, which will feature the in-ring debut of Jake Something. Check it out below: -[...]

Cody Rhodes Set For Title Match On Tonight's WWE RAW

WWE RAW will broadcast live from Hartford, CT at the XL Center for tonight. The company has announced its first match of the night which will see Cod[...] May 09 - WWE RAW will broadcast live from Hartford, CT at the XL Center for tonight. The company has announced its first match of the night which will see Cod[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases For WrestleMania Backlash Go-Home Episode

The May 6 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX saw viewership increase to 1.998 million viewers bs. the 1.953 million a week ago, according to Brandon Thur[...] May 09 - The May 6 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX saw viewership increase to 1.998 million viewers bs. the 1.953 million a week ago, according to Brandon Thur[...]

AEW Rampage Pulled In Lowest Ever Viewership For May 6 Episode

The viewership for the May 6 edition of AEW Rampage has been revealed with Brandon Thurston reporting that the show drew 292,000 viewers, which was do[...] May 09 - The viewership for the May 6 edition of AEW Rampage has been revealed with Brandon Thurston reporting that the show drew 292,000 viewers, which was do[...]

Pat Buck Explains Why He Left WWE For AEW

AEW's Pat Buck returned to wrestle for his promotion WrestlePro where he wrestled former AEW star Joey Janela. Following the match Buck addressed leav[...] May 09 - AEW's Pat Buck returned to wrestle for his promotion WrestlePro where he wrestled former AEW star Joey Janela. Following the match Buck addressed leav[...]

Jake Roberts Opens Up About The 1980s WWE Drug Culture

On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jake Roberts reflected on his time in WWE during the 1980s and the drug culture [...] May 09 - On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jake Roberts reflected on his time in WWE during the 1980s and the drug culture [...]

Tammy Sytch Slams Journalists Covering Her Arrest, Police Release Body Cam Footage

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch has slammed journalists for their coverage of her recent arrest on social media following her release from jail. She po[...] May 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch has slammed journalists for their coverage of her recent arrest on social media following her release from jail. She po[...]

LGBTQIA+ Wrestling Documentary OUT IN THE RING Set For World Premiere

The following was issued to WNS: LGBTQIA+ Wrestling Documentary OUT IN THE RING to Have World Premiere at Toronto Inside Out 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival [...] May 09 - The following was issued to WNS: LGBTQIA+ Wrestling Documentary OUT IN THE RING to Have World Premiere at Toronto Inside Out 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival [...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - WrestleMania Backlash Fallout

Tonight WWE RAW will air live tonight from the XL Center in Hartford, CT with the fallout from last night’s WrestleMania Backlash. WWE has no[...] May 09 - Tonight WWE RAW will air live tonight from the XL Center in Hartford, CT with the fallout from last night’s WrestleMania Backlash. WWE has no[...]

John Cena, Triple H and Titus Celebrate 20 Years of Batista

WWE is celebrating the 20th anniversary since Batista made his debut on SmackDown in 2002 this week, and a number of stars have celebrated the occasio[...] May 09 - WWE is celebrating the 20th anniversary since Batista made his debut on SmackDown in 2002 this week, and a number of stars have celebrated the occasio[...]

AEW Lands New TV Broadcasting Deal In Spain

All Elite Wrestling has announced a TV deal which will see it air on TNT in Spain. Check out the official announcement below: ‘ALL ELITE WRESTL[...] May 09 - All Elite Wrestling has announced a TV deal which will see it air on TNT in Spain. Check out the official announcement below: ‘ALL ELITE WRESTL[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Taping Results For Next Two Weeks

IMPACT Wrestling held TV tapings last night in Newport, KY for AXS TV. Check out all the results, courtesy of PWInsider: - BTI – Before th[...] May 09 - IMPACT Wrestling held TV tapings last night in Newport, KY for AXS TV. Check out all the results, courtesy of PWInsider: - BTI – Before th[...]

Roman Reigns Suggests WrestleMania Backlash Was the Last Six-Man Tag For The Bloodline

Roman Reigns discussed last night’s Wrestlemania Backlash match and hinted in a video on Instagram that it could be the last six-man tag for The[...] May 09 - Roman Reigns discussed last night’s Wrestlemania Backlash match and hinted in a video on Instagram that it could be the last six-man tag for The[...]