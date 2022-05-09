» More News From This Feed

Alexa Bliss Makes Surprise Return On Monday's WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss made her surprise return to WWE RAW on USA Network tonight. Sonya Deville was told by Adam Pearce that she would be in action but did not inform her who her opponent was going to be. Pear[...] May 09 - Alexa Bliss made her surprise return to WWE RAW on USA Network tonight. Sonya Deville was told by Adam Pearce that she would be in action but did not inform her who her opponent was going to be. Pear[...]

Edge Reveals New Hairstyle On Monday's WWE RAW

During tonight's WWE RAW, Edge revealed a new hairstyle in a segment that officially introduced Rhea Ripley as a member of Judgment Day. Ripley made it clear it was the easiest decision of her life a[...] May 09 - During tonight's WWE RAW, Edge revealed a new hairstyle in a segment that officially introduced Rhea Ripley as a member of Judgment Day. Ripley made it clear it was the easiest decision of her life a[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results - May 9, 2022

Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan '5' Angels & 10) defeated Ryan Mooney, Diego, Josh Fuller & Brandon Scott via Pinfall (4:29) ~ Abadon defeated Emi Sakura via Pinfall (4:28) ~ S[...] May 09 - Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan '5' Angels & 10) defeated Ryan Mooney, Diego, Josh Fuller & Brandon Scott via Pinfall (4:29) ~ Abadon defeated Emi Sakura via Pinfall (4:28) ~ S[...]

WWE RAW Results - May 9, 2022

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (May 9, 2022): XL Center - Hartford, CT, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Night on WrestleMania Backlash... We open w[...] May 09 - WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (May 9, 2022): XL Center - Hartford, CT, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Night on WrestleMania Backlash... We open w[...]

Big Spoiler For Tonight's WWE RAW

A big return will take place on tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network. According to Fightful Select, Alexa Bliss is scheduled for a match against Sonya Deville. Alexa Bliss originally returned to RAW[...] May 09 - A big return will take place on tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network. According to Fightful Select, Alexa Bliss is scheduled for a match against Sonya Deville. Alexa Bliss originally returned to RAW[...]

AEW Announces Full Lineup For Tomorrow’s Dark, In-Ring Debut Scheduled

AEW has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of Dark, which will feature the in-ring debut of Jake Something. Check it out below: - Tiger Ruas/Cezar Bononi vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno [...] May 09 - AEW has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of Dark, which will feature the in-ring debut of Jake Something. Check it out below: - Tiger Ruas/Cezar Bononi vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno [...]

Cody Rhodes Set For Title Match On Tonight's WWE RAW

WWE RAW will broadcast live from Hartford, CT at the XL Center for tonight. The company has announced its first match of the night which will see Cody Rhodes challenging Theory for the United States [...] May 09 - WWE RAW will broadcast live from Hartford, CT at the XL Center for tonight. The company has announced its first match of the night which will see Cody Rhodes challenging Theory for the United States [...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases For WrestleMania Backlash Go-Home Episode

The May 6 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX saw viewership increase to 1.998 million viewers bs. the 1.953 million a week ago, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The episode was the go-home[...] May 09 - The May 6 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX saw viewership increase to 1.998 million viewers bs. the 1.953 million a week ago, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The episode was the go-home[...]

AEW Rampage Pulled In Lowest Ever Viewership For May 6 Episode

The viewership for the May 6 edition of AEW Rampage has been revealed with Brandon Thurston reporting that the show drew 292,000 viewers, which was down significantly from the week previous of 464,000[...] May 09 - The viewership for the May 6 edition of AEW Rampage has been revealed with Brandon Thurston reporting that the show drew 292,000 viewers, which was down significantly from the week previous of 464,000[...]

Pat Buck Explains Why He Left WWE For AEW

AEW's Pat Buck returned to wrestle for his promotion WrestlePro where he wrestled former AEW star Joey Janela. Following the match Buck addressed leaving WWE for AEW, here is what he had to say, court[...] May 09 - AEW's Pat Buck returned to wrestle for his promotion WrestlePro where he wrestled former AEW star Joey Janela. Following the match Buck addressed leaving WWE for AEW, here is what he had to say, court[...]

Jake Roberts Opens Up About The 1980s WWE Drug Culture

On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jake Roberts reflected on his time in WWE during the 1980s and the drug culture that came with it. Check out the highlights below:[...] May 09 - On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jake Roberts reflected on his time in WWE during the 1980s and the drug culture that came with it. Check out the highlights below:[...]

Tammy Sytch Slams Journalists Covering Her Arrest, Police Release Body Cam Footage

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch has slammed journalists for their coverage of her recent arrest on social media following her release from jail. She posted on Facebook: "If ANYONE says ANYTHING negativ[...] May 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch has slammed journalists for their coverage of her recent arrest on social media following her release from jail. She posted on Facebook: "If ANYONE says ANYTHING negativ[...]

LGBTQIA+ Wrestling Documentary OUT IN THE RING Set For World Premiere

The following was issued to WNS: LGBTQIA+ Wrestling Documentary OUT IN THE RING to Have World Premiere at Toronto Inside Out 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival Toronto, May 6, 2022 - After a 4 1/2 year producti[...] May 09 - The following was issued to WNS: LGBTQIA+ Wrestling Documentary OUT IN THE RING to Have World Premiere at Toronto Inside Out 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival Toronto, May 6, 2022 - After a 4 1/2 year producti[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - WrestleMania Backlash Fallout

Tonight WWE RAW will air live tonight from the XL Center in Hartford, CT with the fallout from last night’s WrestleMania Backlash. WWE has not announced any matches or segments as of this rep[...] May 09 - Tonight WWE RAW will air live tonight from the XL Center in Hartford, CT with the fallout from last night’s WrestleMania Backlash. WWE has not announced any matches or segments as of this rep[...]

John Cena, Triple H and Titus Celebrate 20 Years of Batista

WWE is celebrating the 20th anniversary since Batista made his debut on SmackDown in 2002 this week, and a number of stars have celebrated the occasion on Twitter. John Cena a longtime rival of Batis[...] May 09 - WWE is celebrating the 20th anniversary since Batista made his debut on SmackDown in 2002 this week, and a number of stars have celebrated the occasion on Twitter. John Cena a longtime rival of Batis[...]

AEW Lands New TV Broadcasting Deal In Spain

All Elite Wrestling has announced a TV deal which will see it air on TNT in Spain. Check out the official announcement below: ‘ALL ELITE WRESTLING’ LANDS ON TNT AEW ‘s deal with TN[...] May 09 - All Elite Wrestling has announced a TV deal which will see it air on TNT in Spain. Check out the official announcement below: ‘ALL ELITE WRESTLING’ LANDS ON TNT AEW ‘s deal with TN[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Taping Results For Next Two Weeks

IMPACT Wrestling held TV tapings last night in Newport, KY for AXS TV. Check out all the results, courtesy of PWInsider: - BTI – Before the IMPACT - May 12: Ace Austin def. Aiden Prince -[...] May 09 - IMPACT Wrestling held TV tapings last night in Newport, KY for AXS TV. Check out all the results, courtesy of PWInsider: - BTI – Before the IMPACT - May 12: Ace Austin def. Aiden Prince -[...]

Roman Reigns Suggests WrestleMania Backlash Was the Last Six-Man Tag For The Bloodline

Roman Reigns discussed last night’s Wrestlemania Backlash match and hinted in a video on Instagram that it could be the last six-man tag for The Bloodline. As we reported earlier, Reigns has sig[...] May 09 - Roman Reigns discussed last night’s Wrestlemania Backlash match and hinted in a video on Instagram that it could be the last six-man tag for The Bloodline. As we reported earlier, Reigns has sig[...]

Roman Reigns Signs New WWE Contract Allowing Him To Work Less Dates

Roman Reigns' transition into the world of Hollywood looks set to get a whole look easier, as the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has signed a new deal with WWE allowing him to work a reduce[...] May 09 - Roman Reigns' transition into the world of Hollywood looks set to get a whole look easier, as the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has signed a new deal with WWE allowing him to work a reduce[...]

Update On Why Charlotte Flair Is Taking Time Off WWE Television

During Sunday's WWE WrestleMania Backlash premium live event, Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Title in an I Quit match. Following the match, it was announced [...] May 09 - During Sunday's WWE WrestleMania Backlash premium live event, Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Title in an I Quit match. Following the match, it was announced [...]

Major Change Made To WWE Money In The Bank 2022 Premium Live Event

During Sunday's WWE WrestleMania Backlash premium live event, a commercial aired for the Money In The Bank event which is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. WWE has pla[...] May 09 - During Sunday's WWE WrestleMania Backlash premium live event, a commercial aired for the Money In The Bank event which is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. WWE has pla[...]

The Bloodline Defeats RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, in an epic six-man main event The Bloodline was victorious over RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre in a match filled with many near pinfal[...] May 08 - Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, in an epic six-man main event The Bloodline was victorious over RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre in a match filled with many near pinfal[...]

Producers For WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Matches

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash matches. Check out who produced which match below: - Abyss produced Bobby Lashley vs. Omos. - Shane Helms & Sha[...] May 08 - Fightful Select has revealed the producers for tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash matches. Check out who produced which match below: - Abyss produced Bobby Lashley vs. Omos. - Shane Helms & Sha[...]

WWE Announces Charlotte Flair Is Injured

WWE announced that Charlotte Flair is injured during tonight's WrestleMania Backlash 2022. Ronda Rousey won the SmackDown Women’s Title forcing Flair to say "I Quit" after applying an armbar su[...] May 08 - WWE announced that Charlotte Flair is injured during tonight's WrestleMania Backlash 2022. Ronda Rousey won the SmackDown Women’s Title forcing Flair to say "I Quit" after applying an armbar su[...]