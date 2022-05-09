WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Big Spoiler For Tonight's WWE RAW
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 09, 2022
Big Spoiler For Tonight's WWE RAW A big return will take place on tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network. According to Fightful Select, Alexa Bliss is scheduled for a match against Sonya Deville.
