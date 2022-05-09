AEW Announces Full Lineup For Tomorrow’s Dark, In-Ring Debut Scheduled
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 09, 2022
AEW has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of Dark, which will feature the in-ring debut of Jake Something. Check it out below:
- Tiger Ruas/Cezar Bononi vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno & 10)
- Vicky Dreamboat vs. Abadon - Alex Reynolds vs. Jake Manning - Skye Blue vs. Kiera Hogan - The DKC/Kevin Knight vs. The Factory (Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo) - Brock Anderson/Lee Johnson vs. Brick City Boyz - Adam Priest vs. Rohit Raju - Fly Def vs. Gunn Club - Jay Lethal vs. Jake Something - Jora Johl vs. Trip Jordy - Shawn Dean vs. Serpentico
https://wrestlr.me/76076/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 09
May 09 - AEW has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of Dark, which will feature the in-ring debut of Jake Something. Check it out below: -[...]
May 09
May 09 - WWE RAW will broadcast live from Hartford, CT at the XL Center for tonight. The company has announced its first match of the night which will see Cod[...]
May 09
May 09 - The May 6 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX saw viewership increase to 1.998 million viewers bs. the 1.953 million a week ago, according to Brandon Thur[...]
May 09
May 09 - The viewership for the May 6 edition of AEW Rampage has been revealed with Brandon Thurston reporting that the show drew 292,000 viewers, which was do[...]
May 09
May 09 - AEW's Pat Buck returned to wrestle for his promotion WrestlePro where he wrestled former AEW star Joey Janela. Following the match Buck addressed leav[...]
May 09
May 09 - On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jake Roberts reflected on his time in WWE during the 1980s and the drug culture [...]
May 09
May 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch has slammed journalists for their coverage of her recent arrest on social media following her release from jail. She po[...]
May 09
May 09 - The following was issued to WNS: LGBTQIA+ Wrestling Documentary OUT IN THE RING to Have World Premiere at Toronto Inside Out 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival [...]
May 09
May 09 - Tonight WWE RAW will air live tonight from the XL Center in Hartford, CT with the fallout from last night’s WrestleMania Backlash. WWE has no[...]
May 09
May 09 - WWE is celebrating the 20th anniversary since Batista made his debut on SmackDown in 2002 this week, and a number of stars have celebrated the occasio[...]
May 09
May 09 - All Elite Wrestling has announced a TV deal which will see it air on TNT in Spain. Check out the official announcement below: ‘ALL ELITE WRESTL[...]
May 09
May 09 - IMPACT Wrestling held TV tapings last night in Newport, KY for AXS TV. Check out all the results, courtesy of PWInsider: - BTI – Before th[...]
May 09
May 09 - Roman Reigns discussed last night’s Wrestlemania Backlash match and hinted in a video on Instagram that it could be the last six-man tag for The[...]
May 09
May 09 - Roman Reigns' transition into the world of Hollywood looks set to get a whole look easier, as the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has signed[...]
May 09
May 09 - During Sunday's WWE WrestleMania Backlash premium live event, Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Title in an I Q[...]
May 09
May 09 - During Sunday's WWE WrestleMania Backlash premium live event, a commercial aired for the Money In The Bank event which is scheduled for Saturday, July[...]
May 08
May 08 - Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, in an epic six-man main event The Bloodline was victorious over RK-Bro & Dre[...]
May 08
May 08 - Fightful Select has revealed the producers for tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash matches. Check out who produced which match below: - Abyss produce[...]
May 08
May 08 - WWE announced that Charlotte Flair is injured during tonight's WrestleMania Backlash 2022. Ronda Rousey won the SmackDown Women’s Title forcing[...]
May 08
May 08 - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt/The Fiend is currently trending on Twitter tonight after Pat McAfee mentioned him during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash[...]
May 08
May 08 - Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin in a fast-paced match that saw Corbin underest[...]
May 08
May 08 - Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair in a brutal I Quit Match to become the new[...]
May 08
May 08 - Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, Edge defeated AJ Styles with an assist from a hooded figure who was revealed to [...]
May 08
May 08 - Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, The Nigerian Giant Omos defeated Bobby Lashley in the biggest win of his career [...]
May 08
May 08 - Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins for the second time in a row. The win came whe[...]