WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases For WrestleMania Backlash Go-Home Episode
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 09, 2022
The May 6 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX saw viewership increase to 1.998 million viewers bs. the 1.953 million a week ago, according to
Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The episode was the go-home show for WrestleMania Backlash.
The key 18-49 demographic for this week saw the 2-hour broadcast score a 0.46 rating, up from the 0.38 rating a week ago.
