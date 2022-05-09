Police released the following bodycam footage of Sytch's arrest on May 7, 2022:

She posted on Facebook: "If ANYONE says ANYTHING negative about me, you will be blocked and NEVER unblocked. You don't know the real story so don't act like you're some f***ing journalist when all you do is type from your moms basement. Done."

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch has slammed journalists for their coverage of her recent arrest on social media following her release from jail.

Jake Roberts Opens Up About The 1980s WWE Drug Culture

Tammy Sytch Slams Journalists Covering Her Arrest, Police Release Body Cam Footage

LGBTQIA+ Wrestling Documentary OUT IN THE RING Set For World Premiere

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - WrestleMania Backlash Fallout

John Cena, Triple H and Titus Celebrate 20 Years of Batista

AEW Lands New TV Broadcasting Deal In Spain

IMPACT Wrestling Taping Results For Next Two Weeks

Roman Reigns Suggests WrestleMania Backlash Was the Last Six-Man Tag For The Bloodline

Roman Reigns Signs New WWE Contract Allowing Him To Work Less Dates

Update On Why Charlotte Flair Is Taking Time Off WWE Television

Major Change Made To WWE Money In The Bank 2022 Premium Live Event

The Bloodline Defeats RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Producers For WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Matches

WWE Announces Charlotte Flair Is Injured

Pat McAfee Surprises By Mentioning The Fiend During WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Madcap Moss Defeats Happy Corbin At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Ronda Rousey Wins SmackDown Women's Champion At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Edge Defeats AJ Styles At WWE WrestleMania Backlash With Surprise Assist From Rhea Ripley

Omos Defeats Bobby Lashley At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Cody Rhodes Defeats Seth Rollins With A Dirty Win At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Results - May 8, 2022

WWE WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH 2022 RESULTS, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The Kickoff Show for tonight's special event gets underway with an introduction by host Kayla Br[...] May 08 - WWE WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH 2022 RESULTS, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The Kickoff Show for tonight's special event gets underway with an introduction by host Kayla Br[...]

Match Order and Times For WWE WrestleMania Backlash Revealed

📺 WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Kickoff Show

Jake "The Snake" Roberts Recalls WWE Ban On Marijuana Worsening His Alcohol & Cocaine Dependencies

