LGBTQIA+ Wrestling Documentary OUT IN THE RING Set For World Premiere

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 09, 2022

LGBTQIA+ Wrestling Documentary OUT IN THE RING Set For World Premiere

The following was issued to WNS:

LGBTQIA+ Wrestling Documentary OUT IN THE RING to Have World Premiere at Toronto Inside Out 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival

Toronto, May 6, 2022 - After a 4 1/2 year production journey, the much anticipated documentary OUT IN THE RING, exploring the history of LGBTQIA+ wrestlers and queer representation in professional wrestling will have its world premiere as part of the prestigious line-up at the Toronto Inside Out 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival on Friday, June 3rd at 4:45 p.m. held at the TIFF Bell Lightbox.

The screening will be attended by director/producer Ry Levey, who will be joined by women's wrestling legend and pro wrestling hall of famer, Susan "Tex" Green.  Also in attendance will be producer Darren Dean (TANGERINE, THE FLORIDA PROJECT), wrestling journalist Greg Oliver, wrestling historian & promoter Jordan Marquez and  former wrestler and Shawn Michaels wrestling academy trainee, Steve Blair.

Of the premiere, Mr. Levey says, “Inside Out was one of the very first events I attended upon coming out.  It is such a privilege to share the film with an audience in my home city, and to introduce audiences to these amazing individuals.”

About The Film

OUT IN THE RING looks at the history of queer identity in professional wrestling. Using a historical timeline starting from the 1940’s and 50’s to the current LGBTQIA+ wrestling explosion with LGBTQIA+ run promotions and talent focused shows globally (A recent article in Outsports highlighted the 200 top LGBTQIA+ pro wrestlers in the world), the film interviews the performers, the fans and writers, exploring aspects of masculinity/ femininity, cultural representation/appropriation, homophobia and self representation/openness. 

The film features interviews with historians, wrestling legends and contemporary performers discussing the various characterizations and performers both straight (Gorgeous George, Adrian Street, Adrian Adonis, Goldust) and gay (Pat Patterson, Sandy Parker, Chris Colt, Jim Barnett, Darren Young, Chyna, Chris Kanyon). 

Those featured in the film include current out pro wrestling stars Charlie Morgan, Mike Parrow, Effy, AC Mack, Billy Dixon, Sonny Kiss, Dani Jordyn, Pollo Del Mar and The Dark Sheik plus legends and veterans like Susan “Tex” Green and Scott “Sgt. Dickson” McEwan, now out and telling their story. These brave and open performers talk about their start in the business and own struggles and triumphs in and out of the ring. 

OUT IN THE RING provides an entertaining and historical look at something taboo in the sport, and how these trailblazers have set about to survive, thrive and change perceptions in and out of the business. 


