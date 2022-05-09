John Cena, Triple H and Titus Celebrate 20 Years of Batista

WWE is celebrating the 20th anniversary since Batista made his debut on SmackDown in 2002 this week, and a number of stars have celebrated the occasion on Twitter.

John Cena a longtime rival of Batista tweeted: “20yrs ago @DaveBautista began turning skeptics into believers. Crafting a remarkable legacy in @WWE and continues to amaze with his incredible work as an actor. He’s outspoken, honest & 1 of the nicest, most giving people I’ve ever met. Happy 20yrs from an OWV classmate.Cheers!”

Titus, one of Batista's closest friends tweeted: “My Friendship with @DaveBautista has been Very special to me and my Family for years. I’ve watched him excel in @WWE and in Hollywood & through both I’ve always seen Dave for what he truly is… A Brother to me, An Uncle to my kids and A GREAT HUMAN BEING!! Congrats on 20 years!!”

Triple H longtime rival and fellow Evolution member tweeted: “In the 20 years since @DaveBautista was first introduced to the @WWE Universe, he has never stopped growing and evolving. A main event player, multi-time champion and Hollywood star, one thing has stayed the same: he never stopped chasing his dreams. Congratulations Dave! #Proud”

In the 20 years since @DaveBautista was first introduced to the @WWE Universe, he has never stopped growing and evolving. A main event player, multi-time champion and Hollywood star, one thing has stayed the same: he never stopped chasing his dreams. Congratulations Dave! #Proud

— Triple H (@TripleH) May 9, 2022

My Friendship with @DaveBautista has been Very special to me and my Family for years. I’ve watched him excel in @WWE and in Hollywood & through both I’ve always seen Dave for what he truly is… A Brother to me, An Uncle to my kids and A GREAT HUMAN BEING!!

Congrats on 20 years!! pic.twitter.com/nr2za69EEx

20yrs ago @DaveBautista began turning skeptics into believers. Crafting a remarkable legacy in @WWE and continues to amaze with his incredible work as an actor. He’s outspoken, honest & 1 of the nicest, most giving people I’ve ever met. Happy 20yrs from an OWV classmate.Cheers!🥃

— John Cena (@JohnCena) May 9, 2022