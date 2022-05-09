AEW Lands New TV Broadcasting Deal In Spain

All Elite Wrestling has announced a TV deal which will see it air on TNT in Spain. Check out the official announcement below:

‘ALL ELITE WRESTLING’ LANDS ON TNT

AEW ‘s deal with TNT kicks off with four Battle of the Belts specials airing throughout the year.

The two programs will also be available on TNT Now and on the television operators’ video-on-demand service the day after they are broadcast on the channel.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the new professional wrestling league that triumphs around the world, lands on TNT in June with the broadcast of the first two Battle of the Belts specials . These high-octane specials feature AEW stars vying for championship belts in various categories.

In front of the microphones will be the great specialist Fernando Costilla, the commentator who, together with the great Héctor del Mar, popularized the pressing catch in Spain. Fernando Costilla is an announcer and screenwriter for film and television . Collaborator of El Mundo Today, among his main works are programs such as Pressing Catch or Humor Amarillo . He is also the author of the novel Eliminados , published in 2021. In the first two programs he will be accompanied in the comments by Siro López, a sports journalist with more than 30 years in the profession specializing in narrating major Spanish soccer and basketball events in the last years.In addition to being a traditional journalistic personality, he is a star in the streaming world, and has positioned himself among the most prominent Spanish-speaking channels on Twitch.

The first two Battle of the Belts specials will air back-to-back on both Friday night, June 17, and Sunday morning, June 19. The first episode, broadcast in the US earlier this year, features Dr. Britt Baker vs. Riho for the AEW World Women’s Championship, Ricky Starks vs. Matt Sydal for the FTW Championship, and Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes for winning with the provisional title of AEW TNT.

The second episode of Battle of the Belts features Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s World Title , Jonathan Gresham vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH World Championship, and Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky fighting for the AEW TNT Championship belt.

Founded by CEO, General Manager and Creative Director Tony Khan , AEW is a new professional wrestling league featuring Hangman Page, Thunder Rosa, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Adam Cole, Sting, Jon Moxley, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Jade Cargill, Dr. Britt Baker, Scorpio Sky, Sammy Guevara, Matt and Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, Miro, Lucha Bros., PAC, MJF , Darby Allin, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Christian Cage, Eddie Kingston, Ethan Page, Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, Keith Lee and many more.For the first time in a long time, AEW offers an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of global talent that brings a new spirit, freshness and energy to the industry.

Double premiere of AEW: Battle of the Belts I and II:

Two specials on Friday, June 17 at 10:05 p.m. and, again, the two specials in a row on Sunday, June 19 at 11:30 a.m.

