IMPACT Wrestling Taping Results For Next Two Weeks

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 09, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling held TV tapings last night in Newport, KY for AXS TV. Check out all the results, courtesy of PWInsider:

- BTI – Before the IMPACT - May 12: Ace Austin def. Aiden Prince

- BTI – Before the IMPACT - May 19: Crazzy Steve def. Zicky Dice.

IMPACT Wrestling- May 12:

- Show opens with an introduction from Matt Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan in the ring.

- Kenny King def. Chris Bey. Maria Kanellis was on commentary.

- The Influence def. Alisha Edwards & Gisele Shaw when Tenille Dashwood pinned Edwards.

- Josh Alexander & Tomohiro Ishii def. El Phantasmo & Jay White when Ishii pinned Phantasmo.

- Gail Kim announced the first ever Queen of the Mountain match with Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Deonna Purrazzo, Taya, Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim.

- Eric Young won a Gauntlet for the Gold, last beating Chris Sabin. He will face Josh Alexander at Slammiversary.

IMPACT Wrestling - May 19:

- Mike Bailey def. Lared Kid to qualify for an Ultimate X match for the X Division title at Slammiversary.

- Mia Yim, Taya Valkyrie & Jordynne Grace def. Tasha Steelz, Deonna Purrazzo & Savannah Evans

- The Good Brothers def. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.

- Masha Slamovich def. Shawna Reed. She had a staredown with Havok after.

- The Briscoe Brothers def. Violent by Design.

- Josh Alexander and Eric Young had a face off and staredown.