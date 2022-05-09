WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Roman Reigns Suggests WrestleMania Backlash Was the Last Six-Man Tag For The Bloodline

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 09, 2022

Roman Reigns discussed last night’s Wrestlemania Backlash match and hinted in a video on Instagram that it could be the last six-man tag for The Bloodline. As we reported earlier, Reigns has signed a new deal with WWE that will seem him work a more limited schedule going forward.

Here is what he said in the video:

"I know. Trust me, I already know. You’re sitting there thinking, ‘Hold up. Wasn’t he just in the main event a few hours ago? And he’s already back in the gym?’ I mean what’d you expect? This is god mode. This is god tier. This is what the best of the best do. Right now Tom Brady’s throwing the ball. Michael Jordan’s probably still on the court, shooting the ball. It’s what the best of the best do. Hey, let’s put it this way. You can’t just go out and pick greatness off a tree, you understand?

You’re probably thinking, ‘My god…that match, that six-man main event tag match, good god! It was just filled with future Hall of Famers, just filled with future Hall of Famers.’ Well, hold up, we had Riddle in there too. He’s gonna learn. What did you think was going to happen? Let me tell you this, alright? When it comes to the Bloodline, when it counts, you can count on us. I don’t care who is in there. You can put Randy Orton with anybody. You can put Drew McIntyre with anybody. Put John Cena in there, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, The Rock, anybody. Anybody and the Bloodline is going to smash them every single time.

But what’s in my brain right now, what’s got your Tribal Chief in here right now is, what if that’s the last six-man tag you ever see the Bloodline do? I believe when it comes to TV and it being broadcast for the entire world, that’s only the second one. Y’all are freaking out right now. Don’t worry, the tribal chief loves you. I’m not going anywhere, unless I am, who knows. What if that’s the last one? Because I mean, look at it. There is so much riding on us. We have all the titles, we’re the very best at what we do. I am the undisputed WWE Universal Champion. I am the greatest of all time. The Usos, longest-reigning Smackdown tag team champions in history of the WWE. The greatest of their generation, of the entirety of the business. It goes without being said. Everything supports it.

What if that’s the last time you see us do what nobody can do? That’s the island of relevancy right there, people. It’s not a gimmick. This isn’t just some ‘we put it on shirts and sell it’. This is as real as it gets. Anybody that sits at the table, anybody that tries to step up, anybody that’s near us, they automatically become better. You’ve been seeing this. The proof is in. Whether you like it or not, you love it. We already know know you respect it because you acknowledge it everywhere you go. Think about that, if that’s the last one, we already know you’re going to miss us. We’re the greatest to ever do it. We’re the Bloodline. We’re the Ones."


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania backlash #roman reigns #the bloodline
https://wrestlr.me/76064/  

