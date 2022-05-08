The Bloodline Defeats RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 08, 2022

Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, in an epic six-man main event The Bloodline was victorious over RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre in a match filled with many near pinfalls!

Courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went down during the match:

RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre vs. The Bloodline

We now shoot to the video package to set the stage for our main event. On that note, the extensive video feature airs now to tell the story leading into tonight's six-man tag-team main event at WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

This one features The Bloodline trio of Roman Reigns & The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) taking on "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre and the team of RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle).

With that said, we return live in the arena after the package wraps up and we are treated to the ring entrances of our first team.

Out first to a big pop from the fans in Providence is "The Scottish Warrior" himself. He comes out with his massive sword in hand as always. Pyro erupts and he heads down to the ring.

Next out are RK-Bro, as "The Viper" Randy Orton and "The Original BRO" Riddle head to the ring to join McIntyre.

The babyface trio awaits the entrance of their opposition, and the guitar riff hits to start the theme for The Bloodline. This brings out the team of Roman Reigns and The Usos, who make their way to the ring accompanied by Paul Heyman.

We hear the bell shortly after this and now our final match of the evening is officially underway. It will be Drew McIntyre kicking things off for his team.

Jimmy and Jey Uso take turns on their end of the ring, with McIntyre easily handling them both early on. We get a big, built-up dramatic tease for a tag to Reigns, however he ultimately heels out and doesn't come in.

Riddle ends up in the ring and after some fancy heel work, we see The Usos emerge in a dominant offensive lead over the RK-Bro member.

We see Riddle stuck in the ring for what seems like an eternity, getting beat on by whomever is the legal man on the other side of the ring at a given time.

Eventually a double tag is made, as McIntyre tags in right as Reigns finally does for his team. The commentators talk about this being a rare mistake made on the part of Reigns.

"The Scottish Warrior" hits a big offensive spurt, making the fired up comeback for his team, however Reigns ends up slowing down his momentum by connecting with a Superman punch.

Reigns enjoys several minutes in the offensive lead, dominating McIntyre until finally one mistake costs him. He taunts Orton on the ring apron, which prompts the ref to hold Orton from entering the ring.

While this is going on, Reigns has his back turned to McIntyre to watch, and in that moment, McIntyre recovers and connects with a Claymore Kick on Reigns that the champ didn't see coming.

Orton fires up on the apron asking for the tag and he finally gets it. Upon getting it he hits all of his trademark signature moves as the crowd explodes with each one that lands.

Now we see Orton dealing with some interference attempts on the part of The Usos, one after the other, however Orton takes them out. He turns to see Reigns charging at him for a Spear attempt, however Orton somehow sensed it coming and connected with an instant counter-RKO as Reigns was charging in.

Now we see The Usos again try and beat down Orton from behind, only to eat an RKO each for their respective attempts. McIntyre re-enters the picture, blasting anything that moves with a Claymore Kick.

Things end up with everyone down and out, and Riddle getting on the ring apron and jumping up and down asking for the tag. The Usos help Reigns to their corner where he makes the tag. Riddle is also tagged in.

"The Original BRO" takes the hot tag and starts connecting with wild suplexes and slams on everyone in sight. He hits a running knee to Uso and follows up with a package suplex before heading to the top-rope and leaping off, connecting with his Floating Bro finisher for a close near fall attempt.

Riddle fires up and goes into Viper mode, pounding the mat as he waits for Uso to get up. When he does, he charges at him with designs on hitting an RKO. Uso avoids it and starts turning the tables on him until Orton hits the ring and starts beating down The Usos.

Orton takes out one of the Usos at ringside but then turns around into a Superman punch from Reigns. Reigns then turns around into McIntyre, who rams him into the steel ring steps.

McIntyre takes the top of the commentary table and clears the monitors out of the way before heading over to Reigns. He picks Reigns up and points directly to the cleared off table.

He puts him in position for a power bomb but Uso runs at him, so he hits him with a Glasgow Kiss. Reigns recovers in this time, however, and he puts McIntyre through the table.

Reigns turns around into Riddle flying onto him from the ring. Uso follows that up by taking out Riddle. He takes Riddle into the ring and hits him with an enzugiri. Riddle counters with a big kick of his own. Both guys end up down on the mat after Uso hits a super kick and the crowd goes nuts,

Uso goes to the top-rope after that but Riddle recovers and leaps to the top in a single jump, connecting with a RKO out of nowhere. He turns right around to a Spear from Reigns, who follows up with the cover and the pin fall victory. Excellent main event.

Winners: The Bloodline


