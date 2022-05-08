WWE Announces Charlotte Flair Is Injured

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 08, 2022

WWE announced that Charlotte Flair is injured during tonight's WrestundefinedleMania Backlash 2022.

Ronda Rousey won the SmackDown Women’s Title forcing Flair to say "I Quit" after applying an armbar submission with a little help from a steel chair. Following the match it was speculated by commentary that Flair's arm might be broken.

In a backstage segment, Kayla Braxton announced that Flair has suffered a fractured radius.

It looks like Flair will be taking some time off WWE television for this storyline injury.