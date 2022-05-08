Pat McAfee Surprises By Mentioning The Fiend During WWE WrestleMania Backlash

It will be interesting to see how Vince McMahon reacts to this, as wrestlers no longer with the company rarely get mentioned and the fact Cole was silent was somewhat telling.

During the SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, you could see a young fan wearing a Bray Wyatt mask at ringside. McAfee then asked if that was The Fiend sitting at ringside. Michael Cole remained silent.

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt/The Fiend is currently trending on Twitter tonight after Pat McAfee mentioned him during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash premium live event.

The Bloodline Defeats RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, in an epic six-man main event The Bloodline was victorious over RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre in a match filled with many near pinfal[...] May 08 - Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, in an epic six-man main event The Bloodline was victorious over RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre in a match filled with many near pinfal[...]

Producers For WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Matches

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash matches. Check out who produced which match below: - Abyss produced Bobby Lashley vs. Omos. - Shane Helms & Sha[...] May 08 - Fightful Select has revealed the producers for tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash matches. Check out who produced which match below: - Abyss produced Bobby Lashley vs. Omos. - Shane Helms & Sha[...]

WWE Announces Charlotte Flair Is Injured

WWE announced that Charlotte Flair is injured during tonight's WrestundefinedleMania Backlash 2022. Ronda Rousey won the SmackDown Women’s Title forcing Flair to say "I Quit" after applying an [...] May 08 - WWE announced that Charlotte Flair is injured during tonight's WrestundefinedleMania Backlash 2022. Ronda Rousey won the SmackDown Women’s Title forcing Flair to say "I Quit" after applying an [...]

Madcap Moss Defeats Happy Corbin At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin in a fast-paced match that saw Corbin underestimate Madcap. Courtesy of our live coverage [...] May 08 - Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin in a fast-paced match that saw Corbin underestimate Madcap. Courtesy of our live coverage [...]

Ronda Rousey Wins SmackDown Women's Champion At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair in a brutal I Quit Match to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. This is Rousey's firs[...] May 08 - Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair in a brutal I Quit Match to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. This is Rousey's firs[...]

Edge Defeats AJ Styles At WWE WrestleMania Backlash With Surprise Assist From Rhea Ripley

Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, Edge defeated AJ Styles with an assist from a hooded figure who was revealed to be Rhea Ripley, the newest member of Edge's stable[...] May 08 - Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, Edge defeated AJ Styles with an assist from a hooded figure who was revealed to be Rhea Ripley, the newest member of Edge's stable[...]

Omos Defeats Bobby Lashley At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, The Nigerian Giant Omos defeated Bobby Lashley in the biggest win of his career thus far. Courtesy of our live coverage part[...] May 08 - Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, The Nigerian Giant Omos defeated Bobby Lashley in the biggest win of his career thus far. Courtesy of our live coverage part[...]

Cody Rhodes Defeats Seth Rollins With A Dirty Win At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins for the second time in a row. The win came when Rollins tried to pin Rhodes by pulling his tight[...] May 08 - Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins for the second time in a row. The win came when Rollins tried to pin Rhodes by pulling his tight[...]

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Results - May 8, 2022

WWE WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH 2022 RESULTS, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The Kickoff Show for tonight's special event gets underway with an introduction by host Kayla Br[...] May 08 - WWE WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH 2022 RESULTS, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The Kickoff Show for tonight's special event gets underway with an introduction by host Kayla Br[...]

Match Order and Times For WWE WrestleMania Backlash Revealed

Fightful Select reports that the match order of the WWE WrestleMania Backlash premium live is as below (as of three hours ago). PWInsider has also confirmed RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre vs. The Bloodlin[...] May 08 - Fightful Select reports that the match order of the WWE WrestleMania Backlash premium live is as below (as of three hours ago). PWInsider has also confirmed RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre vs. The Bloodlin[...]

📺 WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Kickoff Show

Check out the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Kickoff pre-show stream below: Get the latest breaking news, rivalry analysis from a panel of experts, and more before WrestleMania Backlash on the Kick[...] May 08 - Check out the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Kickoff pre-show stream below: Get the latest breaking news, rivalry analysis from a panel of experts, and more before WrestleMania Backlash on the Kick[...]

Jake "The Snake" Roberts Recalls WWE Ban On Marijuana Worsening His Alcohol & Cocaine Dependencies

During the latest episode of the DDT Snakepit podcast, where he spoke about his views on WWE banning marijuana back in the day. “I don’t think marijuana is a gateway drug. I think[...] May 08 - During the latest episode of the DDT Snakepit podcast, where he spoke about his views on WWE banning marijuana back in the day. “I don’t think marijuana is a gateway drug. I think[...]

Riddle Still Wants Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania

During an interview with Catch Club, WWE Superstar Riddle discussed Brock Lesnar and still wanting to face him at a future WrestleMania. Check out the highlights below: Riddle on WrestleMania 3[...] May 08 - During an interview with Catch Club, WWE Superstar Riddle discussed Brock Lesnar and still wanting to face him at a future WrestleMania. Check out the highlights below: Riddle on WrestleMania 3[...]

New Match Set For Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s episode of NXT 20 on USA Network. Natalya and Cora Jade will go one-on-one in singles action. Natalya is the latest main roster star to feature heavi[...] May 08 - WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s episode of NXT 20 on USA Network. Natalya and Cora Jade will go one-on-one in singles action. Natalya is the latest main roster star to feature heavi[...]

Tony Khan Comments On What He Looks For In Potential AEW Talent

Tony Khan was recently interviewed on the Swerve City podcast with Shane "Swerve" Strickland for during which he commented on what he looks for when bringing in talent to All Elite Wrestling: &ldqu[...] May 08 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed on the Swerve City podcast with Shane "Swerve" Strickland for during which he commented on what he looks for when bringing in talent to All Elite Wrestling: &ldqu[...]

Final Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 takes place tonight from Providence, R.I. at Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Check out the final announced card below: Six-Man Tag Team MatchDrew McIntyre and RK-Bro vs. T[...] May 08 - WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 takes place tonight from Providence, R.I. at Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Check out the final announced card below: Six-Man Tag Team MatchDrew McIntyre and RK-Bro vs. T[...]

Maria Kanellis Outlines Goals For Women's Wrestling Army Promotion

Maria Kanellis was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where she revealed some goals she has for the Women's Wrestling Army promotion. “So, Bobby Cruise and mysel[...] May 08 - Maria Kanellis was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where she revealed some goals she has for the Women's Wrestling Army promotion. “So, Bobby Cruise and mysel[...]

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results - May 7, 2022 - Three Titles Defended!

WWE hosted a Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 7 from the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. Check out the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam: - Sasha Banks, Naomi, & Ron[...] May 08 - WWE hosted a Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 7 from the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. Check out the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam: - Sasha Banks, Naomi, & Ron[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege 2022 Results - May 7, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling held their Under Siege Event from the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport, Kentucky on Saturday. Check out the full results below: - Heath and Rhino defeated Raj Singh and Shera[...] May 08 - IMPACT Wrestling held their Under Siege Event from the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport, Kentucky on Saturday. Check out the full results below: - Heath and Rhino defeated Raj Singh and Shera[...]

Sami Callihan Returns To IMPACT Wrestling At Under Siege

Sami Callihan returned at tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege. In the main event, the arena went out and Callihan appeared with a baseball bat taking out Moose. This is Calliham's first IMPACT app[...] May 07 - Sami Callihan returned at tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege. In the main event, the arena went out and Callihan appeared with a baseball bat taking out Moose. This is Calliham's first IMPACT app[...]

The Briscoes Win IMPACT World Tag Team Championships At Under Siege

During tonight’s Under Siege event, The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) defeated Violent By Design (DEANER & Eric Young w/Joe Doering) to become the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, th[...] May 07 - During tonight’s Under Siege event, The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) defeated Violent By Design (DEANER & Eric Young w/Joe Doering) to become the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, th[...]

Owen Hart Once Ribbed Vince McMahon Filling His Office With Hogs

Matt Hardy discussed Owen Hart during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and revealed the late star he once filled Vince McMahon's office with hogs! Hardy recalled: “They h[...] May 07 - Matt Hardy discussed Owen Hart during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and revealed the late star he once filled Vince McMahon's office with hogs! Hardy recalled: “They h[...]

Mia Yim Returns To IMPACT Wrestling At Under Siege

Mia Yim has officially returned to IMPACT Wrestling at the Under Siege special on Saturday night from the Promowest Pavilion in Newport, KY. During the event, AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyr[...] May 07 - Mia Yim has officially returned to IMPACT Wrestling at the Under Siege special on Saturday night from the Promowest Pavilion in Newport, KY. During the event, AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyr[...]