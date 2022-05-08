Madcap Moss Defeats Happy Corbin At WWE WrestleMania Backlash
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 08, 2022
Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin in a fast-paced match that saw Corbin underestimate Madcap.
Courtesy of our
live coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went down during the match:
Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss
The video package airs now to tell the story leading up to our next match of the evening, which features former friends turned rivals Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.
After the package wraps up, we are treated to each of their respective ring entrances. They're both in the ring now and the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running.
We see Moss start off with some strong offensive dominance, but it isn't long before the dastardly deeds of Corbin helps him take over.
Corbin enjoys some time in the offensive driver's seat before Moss shows signs of life again, fighting from underneath and working his way back into competitive form.
Eventually we see the pace and intensity pick up in this one, with some End of Days' attempts and other high spots nearly finishing things off.
Ultimately, however, when all is said-and-done, it is a simple unexpected pin attempt out of nowhere from Moss that seals the deal for Corbin. Moss wins.
Winner: Madcap Moss
