Ronda Rousey Wins SmackDown Women's Champion At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 08, 2022

Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair in a brutal I Quit Match to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. This is Rousey's first run with the title.

Courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went down during the match:

SmackDown Women's Title I Quit Match
Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Ronda Rousey

We are now treated to the video package telling the story leading up to tonight's WrestleMania rematch between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

When the package wraps up, we return inside the arena where Ronda Rousey makes her way out to the ring to the sounds of Joan Jett.

She settles in the ring and her iconic theme song dies down. Now the equally iconic theme of her opponent, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte flair plays to bring her out.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this I Quit match for the SmackDown Women's title here at WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

Early on, we see Rousey dominating Charlotte with relative ease. She rag-dolls her around the ring with vicious suplexes and Judo throws and starts looking for submission attempts before Charlotte eventually shifts the momentum into her favor.

Now we see the action spill out to the floor, where each woman spends some time in the offensive driver's seat. The ref even asks each of them a time or two if they quit yet.

Rousey and Charlotte end up trading shots all the way up the entrance ramp, Charlotte has a kendo stick but Rousey ends up going to the back to grab two Kendo sticks.

We see Rousey end up going full-on H.A.M. mode on "The Queen" with the pair of Kendo stiks, beating her all the way back to the ring.

Charlotte ends up taking the camera away from the camera man at ringside and blasting Rousey with it. Rousey fights back into the offensive lead shortly thereafter, where she beats Charlotte all throughout the crowd.

They fight as they move through the crowd and Charlotte ends up blasting Rousey into the steel before bringing her higher up inside the arena.

We see Charlotte continue to rag-doll Rousey outside the ring, bouncing her head off the announcers table and hitting a power bomb on her where she lands back-first against the ringside barricade.

When Rousey won't quit after that, we see Charlotte get nasty as she taunts the former UFC veteran and pie-faces her over and over again, before "Rowdy" Ronda gets pissed and b*tch-slaps Charlotte before verbally lashing into her.

As the action continues, we see Charlotte beat Rousey down some more before heading to the top-rope where she appears to be setting up a high spot before Rousey springs to form.

Rousey ends up snatching an armbar through the ring ropes, draping down as Charlotte is half-way to the top and stuck upside down hanging from the turnbuckles. Rousey nearly got Charlotte to scream "I Quit" but ultimately "The Queen" does not.

They end up landing hard on the ground below and each are down for a bit before re-engaging in this one while the fans selfishly chant "We want tables!" over and over again in the background.

Charlotte beats Rousey down with a chair and then hits her Natural Selection semi-finisher in the ring. She demands the referee ask Ronda after that offensive sequence, but Rousey insists her answer is "No."

Rousey finds herself stuck in the Figure-8 soon after that, and while it seemed based on her reaction that she was going to quit, ultimately she does not and she escapes. Even still, Rousey is the one down while Charlotte kicks her in the head and sets up an unfolded steel chair in the middle of the ring.

Charlotte calls the ref over before executing the spot, she grabs the mic that the ref is holding and tells Rousey it's her last chance. She then in evil fashion wishes her a happy mother's day before charging at her.

In one swift motion, however, Rousey snatches up an armbar through the steel chair that Charlotte was holding. The ref asks if she quits and Charlotte says "No!" Rousey says, "I was hoping you would say that!" before cranking back on the arm and seemingly breaking it, forcing Charlotte to scream in pain the words "Yes! I quit!" Rousey wins. We have a new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Winner and NEW SmackDown Women's Champion: Ronda Rousey


