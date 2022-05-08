Edge Defeats AJ Styles At WWE WrestleMania Backlash With Surprise Assist From Rhea Ripley

Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, Edge defeated AJ Styles with an assist from a hooded figure who was revealed to be Rhea Ripley, the newest member of Edge's stable Judgement Day.

Here is what went down during the match:

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Now we are treated to the video package that tells the story and sets the stage for our next match -- AJ Styles vs. Edge II.

When the package wraps up, we head back inside the arena where we hear Edge's theme music. Out comes the "Rated-R Superstar" for this highly anticipated rematch from this year's WrestleMania.

Edge settles inside the ring and then waits as his music fades down. Now AJ Styles' theme hits to bring out "The Phenomenal One." The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one.

We see Edge start in the early offensive lead, as the commentators speculate as to whether or not Styles foresaw the vicious turn this rivalry with Edge that started off from strictly a competitive standpoint would go on to take.

Styles ends up firing up for an offensive comeback, knocking Edge out of the ring and hitting a high spot from the ring to the floor. Upon bringing the action back into the squared circle, Styles goes for his Phenomenal Forearm spot from the ring apron.

Edge ends up shutting it down and shift the offensive momentum back in his favor. He goes to work on Styles for a few minutes in the ring before taking him outside the ring where he bounces his head off the steel ring steps.

"The Rated-R Superstar" grounds "The Phenomenal One" on the mat and locks in a shoulder hold. He cranks away at it and then the camera shows a tight close-up shot as we see Edge let out an evil laugh and ask Styles how his forearm is feeling.

He eventually lets it go and then looks to put some more offensive pressure on Styles, but instead, Styles blasts an unexpecting Edge with a Pele kick.

Both guys are down for a while and when they finally do get up, they each bounce off the ropes and go for a cross body press at the same time, smashing mid-section to mid-section in the middle of the air in the middle of the ring.

They're both down for a while again and when they get up this time, Styles fires up and starts stringing together an impressive offensive sequence, which closes with a close near fall attempt.

A hurricanrana off the top-rope later, Edge is barely kicking out of another near fall attempted by "The Phenomenal One." Styles calls for a Styles Clash after selling his forearm upon getting up.

Edge goes for a counter but Styles counters that for a shoulder move that garners him another two-count on a near fall attempt. Edge takes over from there, and ends up catching Styles on the mat with a crossface attempt.

Styles ends up fighting his way free and he goes for a calf-crusher. He locks it in but Edge eventually makes it to the ropes to force the hold to be broken.

With one good arm, we see Styles successfully connect on a Styles Clash on Edge. He goes for the follow-up pin attempt, but somehow Edge finds a way to kick out before the count of three.

This leads to Styles going out to the ring apron and calling for the Phenomenal Forearm. He calls an audible and heads to the top-rope.

He is distracted by Damian Priest, who makes his way out. Finn Balor emerges behind him and nails Priest from behind. They continue to brawl as Styles gets ready to leap off the top.

Instead, a mystery man in a hoodie comes over and knocks Styles off the top. Edge then locks in a submission on Styles, who scrambles and fights, but when Edge turns it into a full-on choke, Styles goes out. Edge wins.

Winner: Edge

Rhea Ripley Joins Forces With Edge

Once the bout wraps up, we see the mystery person re-enter the ring. They remove their hood, revealing themselves to be Rhea Ripley.

Ripley with dyed black hair grins in evil fashion at the camera as Edge lets out a sinister laugh. That's how this scene wraps up.