Omos Defeats Bobby Lashley At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, The Nigerian Giant Omos defeated Bobby Lashley in the biggest win of his career thus far.

Courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went down during the match:

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

We return from a quick commercial break to the video package catching fans up on the history between Bobby Lashley and Omos, as well as MVP, leading up to tonight's match.

After the package concludes, we return inside the arena in Providence where the familiar sounds of Omos' theme hits the house speakers inside the Dunkin' Donuts Center. The big man makes his way to the ring accompanied by MVP.

His music dies down and now the equally familiar sounds of Bobby Lashley's theme hits. This brings out "The All Mighty," who gets a nice pop from the crowd as pyro explodes and he heads to the ring to get further retribution on Omos and MVP.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with our second PPV match of the night. The start of this one sees Lashley go right at the much larger Omos, unloading a ferocious combination of strikes on the giant man backed by his own former mentor, MVP.

This strategy serves Lashley well coming out of the gate, however it isn't long at all before the larger Omos shifts the momentum in his favor and completely takes over on offense. He rag-dolls Lashley and then works him over on the ropes as MVP taunts him from the ringside area.

Lashley ends up getting a standing back-take on the massive Omos, hopping onto his back and looking for a choke but instead, he is shucked off. Lashley hits the mat but bounces right back up and goes after Omos with impressive tenacity.

He starts to knock the big man backwards and as he nearly knocks him out of the ring, he opts instead to tie up the big arms of the giant and unloading on him with a free range of punches. The crowd counts along as each shot lands. MVP ends up using his cane to help untie the restrained arms of Omos.

We see Lashley catch him and he goes out to the floor to make him pay. He applies the Hurt Lock on him but Omos hits Lashley from behind in the ring to help MVP. Lashley re-enters the ring and Omos starts working him over, until Lashley fights his way free and takes down the big man.

He applies the Hurt Lock to him as well and Omos looks down and out at first, but starts fighting his way back to his feet. Omos fades back down but then somehow last-ditches his way into the corner backwards, effectively smashing Lashley in the process.

We see Lashley knock Omos senseless and then manhandle him by hoisting him up and planting him down with a vicious spinebuster. He goes for a big spear upon Omos getting up, but Omos avoids it and takes over.

After some more interference from the "X-Factor" in MVP, we see Omos go for the cover and score the three-count. This allows MVP to shout "I told you!" into the face of Lashley over-and-over again as he's laid out after the match.

Winner: Omos