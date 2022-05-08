WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Defeats Seth Rollins With A Dirty Win At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 08, 2022

Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins for the second time in a row. The win came when Rollins tried to pin Rhodes by pulling his tights, but Rhodes was quick to reverse the attempt and do the same for the victory!

Courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went down during the match:

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

The pre-show panelists wrap things up and the Kickoff Show comes to an end. The WrestleMania Backlash 2022 cold open video package airs and then we shoot inside the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI. for the start of the main pay-per-view show.

On that note, we head down to the ring and get ready for our opening contest of the evening. The package for Rollins-Rhodes airs and then we hear the loud screams of "Burn it Down!" to bring out Seth "Freakin'" Rollins himself.

Rollins heads to the ring while Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton help color in the picture that is about to be painted on the canvas between these two. Now Cody Rhodes' theme hits and out comes "The American Nightmare."

Cody and Seth stare each other down after they wrap up their respective ring entrances, and then the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

We see Rollins take Cody down first as this one gets going. He stops and taunts Cody a bit before they reengage. When they do, we see Cody get in some offense but Rollins still has some fun laughing and taunting Cody.

They exchange some more back-and-forth offense and then the action spills out to the ringside area on the floor. We see Rollins turn Cody inside-out with a running clothesline before bringing the match back into the ring, where he works Cody over some more.

Cody finally fires up and begins making a big of a comeback. He puts together his first sustained offensive series in some time, landing a big drop kick and a disaster kick for a close near fall.

We see Cody once again attempt a disaster kick, however this time Seth "Freakin'" Rollins had the timing down, as he side-steps it and hits a counter that sends "The American Nightmare" soaring out to the floor.

Rhodes lands on the floor at ringside with authority and immediately talks about his shoulder being hurt. Regardless, Rollins follows up on the big spot and brings the action back into the squared circle to deliver some additional punishment on Rhodes.

After Rollins cuts off a few comeback attempts from Cody, we see him finally connect on a big superplex off the top to effectively shift the momentum in his favor.

The two stagger up to their feet and begin trading shots. They begin picking up the intensity and after we see one Cross Rhodes not finish off Rollins, Cody recovers and avoids a Pedigree to hit another, this time putting away "Freakin'" Rollins for the win after a roll-up and holding the tights.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes #seth rollins #wrestlemania backlash
