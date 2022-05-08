WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Results - May 8, 2022

WWE WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH 2022 RESULTS, corteys of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.

The Kickoff Show for tonight's special event gets underway with an introduction by host Kayla Braxton. Checks welcome us into the pre-show zone where she is joined by panelists Kevin Patrick, JBL, Peter Rosenberg and Booker T.

The panelists introduce themselves and then they begin running down the lineup of matches scheduled for tonight's big event. From there, we head into our first of many video packages that details the back-story leading into a given match on tonight's card. The first video package focuses on the build-up to tonight's Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins match.

When the package wraps up, we hear the panelists weigh-in with their thoughts on the Rollins-Rhodes rivalry, before ultimately giving their individual predictions for the bout. We then move on to the Bobby Lashley vs. Omos match story.

After the video package airs bringing fans up to speed on the Lashley-Omos rivalry, we return to the pre-show panel where we are now joined by MVP. The panelists talk with MVP about turning on Lashley, aligning with Omos and more.

Once this segment wraps up, we head to a quick commercial break and then we return to the video package detailing the history leading up to tonight's showdown between Edge and AJ Styles. When we return from the video package, we hear the panelists thoughts on the match, which features JBL comparing them to Shawn Michaels and Eddie Guerrero.

Now we head to another commercial break. When we return, we go straight into a pre-match video package to tell the story leading up to tonight's "I Quit" match for the SmackDown Women's Championship between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

The video wraps up and then we head back to the panelists for their thoughts and predictions on the big rematch from WrestleMania. After this, we go to another commercial break.

Upon returning we head into a video package that looks back on the events that led up to tonight's showdown between former friends-turned-foes Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

Once that package concludes, we return to the pre-show panel area where the panelists are joined by Madcap Moss himself to break down his issues with Corbin ahead of their match on tonight's show.

When this segment wraps up, we shoot backstage to a special message from Paul Heyman and The Usos. The three each give a Mother's Day shout-out and then talk about The Bloodline coming out on top in tonight's WrestleMania Backlash main event.

After that we go to another commercial break and return for the final pre-show segment. This includes the package for the main event and then analysis on The Bloodline vs. RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre bout.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

The pre-show panelists wrap things up and the Kickoff Show comes to an end. The WrestleMania Backlash 2022 cold open video package airs and then we shoot inside the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI. for the start of the main pay-per-view show.

On that note, we head down to the ring and get ready for our opening contest of the evening. The package for Rollins-Rhodes airs and then we hear the loud screams of "Burn it Down!" to bring out Seth "Freakin'" Rollins himself.

Rollins heads to the ring while Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton help color in the picture that is about to be painted on the canvas between these two. Now Cody Rhodes' theme hits and out comes "The American Nightmare."

Cody and Seth stare each other down after they wrap up their respective ring entrances, and then the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

We see Rollins take Cody down first as this one gets going. He stops and taunts Cody a bit before they reengage. When they do, we see Cody get in some offense but Rollins still has some fun laughing and taunting Cody.

They exchange some more back-and-forth offense and then the action spills out to the ringside area on the floor. We see Rollins turn Cody inside-out with a running clothesline before bringing the match back into the ring, where he works Cody over some more.

Cody finally fires up and begins making a big of a comeback. He puts together his first sustained offensive series in some time, landing a big drop kick and a disaster kick for a close near fall.

We see Cody once again attempt a disaster kick, however this time Seth "Freakin'" Rollins had the timing down, as he side-steps it and hits a counter that sends "The American Nightmare" soaring out to the floor.

Rhodes lands on the floor at ringside with authority and immediately talks about his shoulder being hurt. Regardless, Rollins follows up on the big spot and brings the action back into the squared circle to deliver some additional punishment on Rhodes.

After Rollins cuts off a few comeback attempts from Cody, we see him finally connect on a big superplex off the top to effectively shift the momentum in his favor.

The two stagger up to their feet and begin trading shots. They begin picking up the intensity and after we see one Cross Rhodes not finish off Rollins, Cody recovers and avoids a Pedigree to hit another, this time putting away "Freakin'" Rollins for the win after a roll-up and holding the tights.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

We return from a quick commercial break to the video package catching fans up on the history between Bobby Lashley and Omos, as well as MVP, leading up to tonight's match.

After the package concludes, we return inside the arena in Providence where the familiar sounds of Omos' theme hits the house speakers inside the Dunkin' Donuts Center. The big man makes his way to the ring accompanied by MVP.

His music dies down and now the equally familiar sounds of Bobby Lashley's theme hits. This brings out "The All Mighty," who gets a nice pop from the crowd as pyro explodes and he heads to the ring to get further retribution on Omos and MVP.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with our second PPV match of the night. The start of this one sees Lashley go right at the much larger Omos, unloading a ferocious combination of strikes on the giant man backed by his own former mentor, MVP.

This strategy serves Lashley well coming out of the gate, however it isn't long at all before the larger Omos shifts the momentum in his favor and completely takes over on offense. He rag-dolls Lashley and then works him over on the ropes as MVP taunts him from the ringside area.

Lashley ends up getting a standing back-take on the massive Omos, hopping onto his back and looking for a choke but instead, he is shucked off. Lashley hits the mat but bounces right back up and goes after Omos with impressive tenacity.

He starts to knock the big man backwards and as he nearly knocks him out of the ring, he opts instead to tie up the big arms of the giant and unloading on him with a free range of punches. The crowd counts along as each shot lands. MVP ends up using his cane to help untie the restrained arms of Omos.

We see Lashley catch him and he goes out to the floor to make him pay. He applies the Hurt Lock on him but Omos hits Lashley from behind in the ring to help MVP. Lashley re-enters the ring and Omos starts working him over, until Lashley fights his way free and takes down the big man.

He applies the Hurt Lock to him as well and Omos looks down and out at first, but starts fighting his way back to his feet. Omos fades back down but then somehow last-ditches his way into the corner backwards, effectively smashing Lashley in the process.

We see Lashley knock Omos senseless and then manhandle him by hoisting him up and planting him down with a vicious spinebuster. He goes for a big spear upon Omos getting up, but Omos avoids it and takes over.

After some more interference from the "X-Factor" in MVP, we see Omos go for the cover and score the three-count. This allows MVP to shout "I told you!" into the face of Lashley over-and-over again as he's laid out after the match.

Winner: Omos

Setting Tone For Main Event Later In The Show

We go to a commercial break and when we return, the commentary trio of Smith, Graves and Saxton talk about tonight's main event. Then, we get another look at the Paul Heyman and The Usos segment from the WrestleMania Backlash Kickoff Show earlier this evening.

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Now we are treated to the video package that tells the story and sets the stage for our next match -- AJ Styles vs. Edge II.

