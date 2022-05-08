📺 WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Kickoff Show

Get the latest breaking news, rivalry analysis from a panel of experts, and more before WrestleMania Backlash on the Kickoff show!

Omos Defeats Bobby Lashley At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, The Nigerian Giant Omos defeated Bobby Lashley in the biggest win of his career thus far. Courtesy of our live coverage part[...] May 08 - Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, The Nigerian Giant Omos defeated Bobby Lashley in the biggest win of his career thus far. Courtesy of our live coverage part[...]

Cody Rhodes Defeats Seth Rollins With A Dirty Win At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins for the second time in a row. The win came when Rollins tried to pin Rhodes by pulling his tight[...] May 08 - Tonight during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins for the second time in a row. The win came when Rollins tried to pin Rhodes by pulling his tight[...]

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Results - May 8, 2022

WWE WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH 2022 RESULTS, corteys of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The Kickoff Show for tonight's special event gets underway with an introduction by host Kayla Bra[...] May 08 - WWE WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH 2022 RESULTS, corteys of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The Kickoff Show for tonight's special event gets underway with an introduction by host Kayla Bra[...]

Match Order and Times For WWE WrestleMania Backlash Revealed

Fightful Select reports that the match order of the WWE WrestleMania Backlash premium live is as below (as of three hours ago). PWInsider has also confirmed RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre vs. The Bloodlin[...] May 08 - Fightful Select reports that the match order of the WWE WrestleMania Backlash premium live is as below (as of three hours ago). PWInsider has also confirmed RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre vs. The Bloodlin[...]

📺 WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Kickoff Show

Check out the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Kickoff pre-show stream below: Get the latest breaking news, rivalry analysis from a panel of experts, and more before WrestleMania Backlash on the Kick[...] May 08 - Check out the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Kickoff pre-show stream below: Get the latest breaking news, rivalry analysis from a panel of experts, and more before WrestleMania Backlash on the Kick[...]

Jake "The Snake" Roberts Recalls WWE Ban On Marijuana Worsening His Alcohol & Cocaine Dependencies

During the latest episode of the DDT Snakepit podcast, where he spoke about his views on WWE banning marijuana back in the day. “I don’t think marijuana is a gateway drug. I think[...] May 08 - During the latest episode of the DDT Snakepit podcast, where he spoke about his views on WWE banning marijuana back in the day. “I don’t think marijuana is a gateway drug. I think[...]

Riddle Still Wants Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania

During an interview with Catch Club, WWE Superstar Riddle discussed Brock Lesnar and still wanting to face him at a future WrestleMania. Check out the highlights below: Riddle on WrestleMania 3[...] May 08 - During an interview with Catch Club, WWE Superstar Riddle discussed Brock Lesnar and still wanting to face him at a future WrestleMania. Check out the highlights below: Riddle on WrestleMania 3[...]

New Match Set For Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s episode of NXT 20 on USA Network. Natalya and Cora Jade will go one-on-one in singles action. Natalya is the latest main roster star to feature heavi[...] May 08 - WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s episode of NXT 20 on USA Network. Natalya and Cora Jade will go one-on-one in singles action. Natalya is the latest main roster star to feature heavi[...]

Tony Khan Comments On What He Looks For In Potential AEW Talent

Tony Khan was recently interviewed on the Swerve City podcast with Shane "Swerve" Strickland for during which he commented on what he looks for when bringing in talent to All Elite Wrestling: &ldqu[...] May 08 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed on the Swerve City podcast with Shane "Swerve" Strickland for during which he commented on what he looks for when bringing in talent to All Elite Wrestling: &ldqu[...]

Final Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 takes place tonight from Providence, R.I. at Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Check out the final announced card below: Six-Man Tag Team MatchDrew McIntyre and RK-Bro vs. T[...] May 08 - WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 takes place tonight from Providence, R.I. at Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Check out the final announced card below: Six-Man Tag Team MatchDrew McIntyre and RK-Bro vs. T[...]

Maria Kanellis Outlines Goals For Women's Wrestling Army Promotion

Maria Kanellis was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where she revealed some goals she has for the Women's Wrestling Army promotion. “So, Bobby Cruise and mysel[...] May 08 - Maria Kanellis was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where she revealed some goals she has for the Women's Wrestling Army promotion. “So, Bobby Cruise and mysel[...]

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results - May 7, 2022 - Three Titles Defended!

WWE hosted a Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 7 from the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. Check out the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam: - Sasha Banks, Naomi, & Ron[...] May 08 - WWE hosted a Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 7 from the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. Check out the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam: - Sasha Banks, Naomi, & Ron[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege 2022 Results - May 7, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling held their Under Siege Event from the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport, Kentucky on Saturday. Check out the full results below: - Heath and Rhino defeated Raj Singh and Shera[...] May 08 - IMPACT Wrestling held their Under Siege Event from the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport, Kentucky on Saturday. Check out the full results below: - Heath and Rhino defeated Raj Singh and Shera[...]

Sami Callihan Returns To IMPACT Wrestling At Under Siege

Sami Callihan returned at tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege. In the main event, the arena went out and Callihan appeared with a baseball bat taking out Moose. This is Calliham's first IMPACT app[...] May 07 - Sami Callihan returned at tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege. In the main event, the arena went out and Callihan appeared with a baseball bat taking out Moose. This is Calliham's first IMPACT app[...]

The Briscoes Win IMPACT World Tag Team Championships At Under Siege

During tonight’s Under Siege event, The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) defeated Violent By Design (DEANER & Eric Young w/Joe Doering) to become the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, th[...] May 07 - During tonight’s Under Siege event, The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) defeated Violent By Design (DEANER & Eric Young w/Joe Doering) to become the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, th[...]

Owen Hart Once Ribbed Vince McMahon Filling His Office With Hogs

Matt Hardy discussed Owen Hart during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and revealed the late star he once filled Vince McMahon's office with hogs! Hardy recalled: “They h[...] May 07 - Matt Hardy discussed Owen Hart during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and revealed the late star he once filled Vince McMahon's office with hogs! Hardy recalled: “They h[...]

Mia Yim Returns To IMPACT Wrestling At Under Siege

Mia Yim has officially returned to IMPACT Wrestling at the Under Siege special on Saturday night from the Promowest Pavilion in Newport, KY. During the event, AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyr[...] May 07 - Mia Yim has officially returned to IMPACT Wrestling at the Under Siege special on Saturday night from the Promowest Pavilion in Newport, KY. During the event, AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyr[...]

National Heavyweight Title Match Announced For NWA Alwayz Ready

The NWA has announced the National Heavyweight title will be defended at their upcoming Always Ready PPV, with Jax Dane set to defend against Chris Adonis. The event will take place Convention Center[...] May 07 - The NWA has announced the National Heavyweight title will be defended at their upcoming Always Ready PPV, with Jax Dane set to defend against Chris Adonis. The event will take place Convention Center[...]

Big Spoiler For Tonight's IMPACT Under Siege

A former WWE Superstar could be returning at tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege show in Newport, KY. A post on WrestlingNews.co's Twitter shows a video that was taken from Laredo Kid's Instagram [...] May 07 - A former WWE Superstar could be returning at tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege show in Newport, KY. A post on WrestlingNews.co's Twitter shows a video that was taken from Laredo Kid's Instagram [...]

NJPW Announces Four New Matches For Capitol Collision Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced four new matches for their upcoming Capitol Collision event on May 14. NJPW posted the following: The United Empire will collide with TMDK in a big eight man [...] May 07 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced four new matches for their upcoming Capitol Collision event on May 14. NJPW posted the following: The United Empire will collide with TMDK in a big eight man [...]

AEW Announces Full Match Lineup For This Week's Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced the full lineup for Monday's Dark: Elevation, which will feature the in-ring debut of former ROH Television champion Tony Deppen. Check it out the full lineup below: - Keith Lee/Sw[...] May 07 - AEW has announced the full lineup for Monday's Dark: Elevation, which will feature the in-ring debut of former ROH Television champion Tony Deppen. Check it out the full lineup below: - Keith Lee/Sw[...]

Eric Bischoff Believes WarnerMedia-Discovery Merger Will Be A Good Thing For AEW

During the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the WarnerMedia merger with Discovery and why he thinks it will be good for All Elite Wrestling: On why the merger [...] May 07 - During the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the WarnerMedia merger with Discovery and why he thinks it will be good for All Elite Wrestling: On why the merger [...]

Bret Hart Addresses Those AEW Rumors

Speculation about Bret Hart joining All Elite Wrestling on a permanent basis has been one of the hot talking points of the pro wrestling world in recent weeks with rumors suggesting he could join the [...] May 07 - Speculation about Bret Hart joining All Elite Wrestling on a permanent basis has been one of the hot talking points of the pro wrestling world in recent weeks with rumors suggesting he could join the [...]

Vince Russo Says Vince McMahon Recently Asked Him To Give Feedback On WWE Television

During a recent appearance on the Pounding The Meat podcast, Vince Russo revealed he has been in contact with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in recent months and has offered his services as a consultant t[...] May 07 - During a recent appearance on the Pounding The Meat podcast, Vince Russo revealed he has been in contact with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in recent months and has offered his services as a consultant t[...]