Tony Khan Comments On What He Looks For In Potential AEW Talent
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 08, 2022
Tony Khan was recently interviewed on the Swerve City podcast with Shane "Swerve" Strickland for during which he commented on what he looks for when bringing in talent to All Elite Wrestling:
“Well, there’s a lot of things. First of all, when you look at their body of work coming in, sometimes you get athletes, like Satnam Singh is a great example or Jade Cargill, where they didn’t have prior experience in pro wrestling, but they were great athletes, actually both of them played basketball at a high level. I thought they were worth a gamble. We typically don’t take people in who don’t have a lot of prior wrestling experience. We don’t train wrestlers from scratch here. It’s a different business model. There are a lot of great people, but for us, we kind of pick our spots when it comes to that thing, because we’re not as much about centralized training all week long. We come together like locusts in a different city every week and then we go our separate ways. I think for us, having a lot of prior wrestling experience is really important. So for example Swerve is somebody I’d seen wrestle in different promotions and I really loved your stuff. I had seen a lot of your matches before you came in. Some other people might not have as much experience as you and might not have had as much success, or really might not be as far along or as developed or as good. There’s other people where it’s hard to track them down.”