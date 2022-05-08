WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Final Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 08, 2022

Final Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 takes place tonight from Providence, R.I. at Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Check out the final announced card below:

Six-Man Tag Team Match
Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro vs. The Usos and Roman Reigns

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship I Quit Match
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Priest banned from ringside
Edge vs. AJ Styles

Madcap Moss vs. Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

 
 

>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania backlash
https://wrestlr.me/76044/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

May 08
Jake "The Snake" Roberts Recalls WWE Ban On Marijuana Worsening His Alcohol & Cocaine Dependencies
During the latest episode of the DDT Snakepit podcast,  where he spoke about his views on WWE banning marijuana back in the day. “I don&[...]
May 08 - During the latest episode of the DDT Snakepit podcast,  where he spoke about his views on WWE banning marijuana back in the day. “I don&[...]
May 08
Riddle Still Wants Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania
During an interview with  Catch Club, WWE Superstar Riddle discussed Brock Lesnar and still wanting to face him at a future WrestleMania. Check o[...]
May 08 - During an interview with  Catch Club, WWE Superstar Riddle discussed Brock Lesnar and still wanting to face him at a future WrestleMania. Check o[...]
May 08
New Match Set For Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0
WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s episode of NXT 20 on USA Network. Natalya and Cora Jade will go one-on-one in singles action. Natal[...]
May 08 - WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s episode of NXT 20 on USA Network. Natalya and Cora Jade will go one-on-one in singles action. Natal[...]
May 08
Tony Khan Comments On What He Looks For In Potential AEW Talent
Tony Khan was recently interviewed on the Swerve City podcast with Shane "Swerve" Strickland for during which he commented on what he looks for when b[...]
May 08 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed on the Swerve City podcast with Shane "Swerve" Strickland for during which he commented on what he looks for when b[...]
May 08
Final Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event
WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 takes place tonight from Providence, R.I. at Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Check out the final announced card below: Si[...]
May 08 - WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 takes place tonight from Providence, R.I. at Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Check out the final announced card below: Si[...]
May 08
Maria Kanellis Outlines Goals For Women's Wrestling Army Promotion
Maria Kanellis was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where she revealed some goals she has for the Women's Wrestling Ar[...]
May 08 - Maria Kanellis was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where she revealed some goals she has for the Women's Wrestling Ar[...]
May 08
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results - May 7, 2022 - Three Titles Defended!
WWE hosted a Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 7 from the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. Check out the full results below, courtesy of Wr[...]
May 08 - WWE hosted a Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 7 from the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. Check out the full results below, courtesy of Wr[...]
May 08
IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege 2022 Results - May 7, 2022
IMPACT Wrestling held their Under Siege Event from the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport, Kentucky on Saturday. Check out the full results belo[...]
May 08 - IMPACT Wrestling held their Under Siege Event from the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport, Kentucky on Saturday. Check out the full results belo[...]
May 07
Sami Callihan Returns To IMPACT Wrestling At Under Siege
Sami Callihan returned at tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege. In the main event, the arena went out and Callihan appeared with a baseball bat tak[...]
May 07 - Sami Callihan returned at tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege. In the main event, the arena went out and Callihan appeared with a baseball bat tak[...]
May 07
The Briscoes Win IMPACT World Tag Team Championships At Under Siege
During tonight’s Under Siege event, The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) defeated Violent By Design (DEANER & Eric Young w/Joe Doering) to [...]
May 07 - During tonight’s Under Siege event, The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) defeated Violent By Design (DEANER & Eric Young w/Joe Doering) to [...]
May 07
Owen Hart Once Ribbed Vince McMahon Filling His Office With Hogs
Matt Hardy discussed Owen Hart during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and revealed the late star he once filled Vince McMahon's o[...]
May 07 - Matt Hardy discussed Owen Hart during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and revealed the late star he once filled Vince McMahon's o[...]
May 07
Mia Yim Returns To IMPACT Wrestling At Under Siege
Mia Yim has officially returned to IMPACT Wrestling at the Under Siege special on Saturday night from the Promowest Pavilion in Newport, KY. During t[...]
May 07 - Mia Yim has officially returned to IMPACT Wrestling at the Under Siege special on Saturday night from the Promowest Pavilion in Newport, KY. During t[...]
May 07
National Heavyweight Title Match Announced For NWA Alwayz Ready
The NWA has announced the National Heavyweight title will be defended at their upcoming Always Ready PPV, with Jax Dane set to defend against Chris Ad[...]
May 07 - The NWA has announced the National Heavyweight title will be defended at their upcoming Always Ready PPV, with Jax Dane set to defend against Chris Ad[...]
May 07
Big Spoiler For Tonight's IMPACT Under Siege
A former WWE Superstar could be returning at tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege show in Newport, KY. A post on WrestlingNews.co's Twitter shows a[...]
May 07 - A former WWE Superstar could be returning at tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege show in Newport, KY. A post on WrestlingNews.co's Twitter shows a[...]
May 07
NJPW Announces Four New Matches For Capitol Collision Event
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced four new matches for their upcoming Capitol Collision event on May 14. NJPW posted the following: The United[...]
May 07 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced four new matches for their upcoming Capitol Collision event on May 14. NJPW posted the following: The United[...]
May 07
AEW Announces Full Match Lineup For This Week's Dark: Elevation
AEW has announced the full lineup for Monday's Dark: Elevation, which will feature the in-ring debut of former ROH Television champion Tony Deppen. C[...]
May 07 - AEW has announced the full lineup for Monday's Dark: Elevation, which will feature the in-ring debut of former ROH Television champion Tony Deppen. C[...]
May 07
Eric Bischoff Believes WarnerMedia-Discovery Merger Will Be A Good Thing For AEW
During the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the WarnerMedia merger with Discovery and why he thinks it will be[...]
May 07 - During the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the WarnerMedia merger with Discovery and why he thinks it will be[...]
May 07
Bret Hart Addresses Those AEW Rumors
Speculation about Bret Hart joining All Elite Wrestling on a permanent basis has been one of the hot talking points of the pro wrestling world in rece[...]
May 07 - Speculation about Bret Hart joining All Elite Wrestling on a permanent basis has been one of the hot talking points of the pro wrestling world in rece[...]
May 07
Vince Russo Says Vince McMahon Recently Asked Him To Give Feedback On WWE Television
During a recent appearance on the Pounding The Meat podcast, Vince Russo revealed he has been in contact with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in recent mon[...]
May 07 - During a recent appearance on the Pounding The Meat podcast, Vince Russo revealed he has been in contact with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in recent mon[...]
May 07
Josh Alexander Reveals He Was In A Car Accident
Josh Alexander took to Twitter to reveal that he was in a car accident. “My 7yr old thinks it’s lame to tell me he loves me. I always t[...]
May 07 - Josh Alexander took to Twitter to reveal that he was in a car accident. “My 7yr old thinks it’s lame to tell me he loves me. I always t[...]
May 07
Drew McIntyre Recalls Being First Person To Kick Out Of "End Of Days"
During an interview with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Drew McIntyre spoke about the importance of the match and how much he felt it afterwards.[...]
May 07 - During an interview with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Drew McIntyre spoke about the importance of the match and how much he felt it afterwards.[...]
May 07
Booker T On The Differences Between Austin Theory and John Cena
During the most recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the rumor that Vince McMahon sees a young John Cena in Austin Theory. “I am[...]
May 07 - During the most recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the rumor that Vince McMahon sees a young John Cena in Austin Theory. “I am[...]
May 07
Former IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Could Be Returning As Early As Under Siege
It is being reported by Fightful Select that a IMPACT Wrestling star is on his way back from injury. That would be Sami Callihan, who could possibly [...]
May 07 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that a IMPACT Wrestling star is on his way back from injury. That would be Sami Callihan, who could possibly [...]
May 07
Tammy "Sunny" Sytch Arrested Following Toxicology Results After Fatal Car Accident
Police in Ormond Beach, Florida have been waiting on toxicology results to come back before determining if Tammy Sytch, aka Sunny, was under the influ[...]
May 07 - Police in Ormond Beach, Florida have been waiting on toxicology results to come back before determining if Tammy Sytch, aka Sunny, was under the influ[...]
May 06
Lacey Evans Returned On This Week's WWE SmackDown
Tonight's WWE SmackDown featured the return of Lacey Evans. She was seen at the top of the entranceway celebrating with the crowd in a quick segment a[...]
May 06 - Tonight's WWE SmackDown featured the return of Lacey Evans. She was seen at the top of the entranceway celebrating with the crowd in a quick segment a[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π