Final Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 08, 2022
WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 takes place tonight from Providence, R.I. at Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Check out the final announced card below:
Six-Man Tag Team Match Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro vs. The Usos and Roman Reigns
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship I Quit Match Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
Priest banned from ringside Edge vs. AJ Styles
Madcap Moss vs. Baron Corbin
Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
