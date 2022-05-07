Sami Callihan Returns To IMPACT Wrestling At Under Siege
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 07, 2022
Sami Callihan returned at tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege.
In the main event, the arena went out and Callihan appeared with a baseball bat taking out Moose. This is Calliham's first IMPACT appearance since September 2021 having had to take time out to heal a broken ankle.
https://wrestlr.me/76040/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 08
May 08 - WWE hosted a Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 7 from the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. Check out the full results below, courtesy of Wr[...]
May 08
May 08 - IMPACT Wrestling held their Under Siege Event from the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport, Kentucky on Saturday. Check out the full results belo[...]
May 07
May 07 - Sami Callihan returned at tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege. In the main event, the arena went out and Callihan appeared with a baseball bat tak[...]
May 07
May 07 - During tonight’s Under Siege event, The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) defeated Violent By Design (DEANER & Eric Young w/Joe Doering) to [...]
May 07
May 07 - Matt Hardy discussed Owen Hart during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and revealed the late star he once filled Vince McMahon's o[...]
May 07
May 07 - Mia Yim has officially returned to IMPACT Wrestling at the Under Siege special on Saturday night from the Promowest Pavilion in Newport, KY. During t[...]
May 07
May 07 - The NWA has announced the National Heavyweight title will be defended at their upcoming Always Ready PPV, with Jax Dane set to defend against Chris Ad[...]
May 07
May 07 - A former WWE Superstar could be returning at tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege show in Newport, KY. A post on WrestlingNews.co's Twitter shows a[...]
May 07
May 07 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced four new matches for their upcoming Capitol Collision event on May 14. NJPW posted the following: The United[...]
May 07
May 07 - AEW has announced the full lineup for Monday's Dark: Elevation, which will feature the in-ring debut of former ROH Television champion Tony Deppen. C[...]
May 07
May 07 - During the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the WarnerMedia merger with Discovery and why he thinks it will be[...]
May 07 Bret Hart Addresses Those AEW Rumors Speculation about Bret Hart joining All Elite Wrestling on a permanent basis has been one of the hot talking points of the pro wrestling world in rece[...]
May 07 - Speculation about Bret Hart joining All Elite Wrestling on a permanent basis has been one of the hot talking points of the pro wrestling world in rece[...]
May 07
May 07 - During a recent appearance on the Pounding The Meat podcast, Vince Russo revealed he has been in contact with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in recent mon[...]
May 07
May 07 - Josh Alexander took to Twitter to reveal that he was in a car accident. “My 7yr old thinks it’s lame to tell me he loves me. I always t[...]
May 07
May 07 - During an interview with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Drew McIntyre spoke about the importance of the match and how much he felt it afterwards.[...]
May 07
May 07 - During the most recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the rumor that Vince McMahon sees a young John Cena in Austin Theory. “I am[...]
May 07
May 07 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that a IMPACT Wrestling star is on his way back from injury. That would be Sami Callihan, who could possibly [...]
May 07
May 07 - Police in Ormond Beach, Florida have been waiting on toxicology results to come back before determining if Tammy Sytch, aka Sunny, was under the influ[...]
May 06
May 06 - Tonight's WWE SmackDown featured the return of Lacey Evans. She was seen at the top of the entranceway celebrating with the crowd in a quick segment a[...]
May 06
May 06 - WWE RAW and SmackDown have been operating under largely split rosters for a while now, and while in recent weeks RAW and SmackDown stars have been app[...]
May 06 John Cena Signs With WME The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that John Cena has signed with WME which comes just a day after Cena's long-time agent Dan Baime left ICM Partners[...]
May 06 - The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that John Cena has signed with WME which comes just a day after Cena's long-time agent Dan Baime left ICM Partners[...]
May 06
May 06 - - PWInsider reports that Ricochet defeated Mace in a dark match before tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Interestingly Mace was introdu[...]
May 06
May 06 - WWE tried something a little different this week for their live audience in attendance for tonight's SmackDown. During the live broadcast, the crowd [...]
May 06 WWE SmackDown Results - May 6, 2022 WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (May 6, 2022): Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Uniondale, NY, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike[...]
May 06 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (May 6, 2022): Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Uniondale, NY, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike[...]
May 06 AEW Rampage Results – May 6, 2022 It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour of wrestling on television, AEW Rampage! We have [...]
May 06 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour of wrestling on television, AEW Rampage! We have [...]