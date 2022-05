AEW Announces Full Match Lineup For This Week's Dark: Elevation

On a brand new #AEWDarkElevation THIS MONDAY at 7/6c, @swerveconfident & #Limitless @RealKeithLee will take on #TheFactory 's @QTMarshall & @Mr_Freakbeast ! Tune in to https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 ! pic.twitter.com/5eNaxJJ0ad

- Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland vs. QT Marshall/Nick Comoroto - John Silver vs. Tony Deppen - Sonny Kiss vs. Tony Deppen - Abadon vs. Emi Sakura - Josh Fuller/Diego/Ryan Monney/Brando Scott vs. Dark Order

Check it out the full lineup below:

AEW has announced the full lineup for Monday's Dark: Elevation, which will feature the in-ring debut of former ROH Television champion Tony Deppen.

